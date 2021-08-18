Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Mobile Post Office set up to help 10 rural communities in the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
August 18, 2021, 1:33 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 1:33 pm
Post Thumbnail

A brand-new mobile Post Office is due to begin serving rural communities across the Inverness region, starting next month.

Operated by the Postmaster for Dingwall, the mobile unit will travel to the communities such of of Evanton, Ardross, Rosehall, Munlochy, Glenmoriston, Dochgarroch, Dores and Farr.

It will provide postal services that have been missing from smaller communities for a several years.

In addition it will provide services for the villages of Dalneigh and Hilton, until a more permenant solution is found.

The scheme is due to be rolled out, starting in Evanton, Glenmoriston and Dochgarroch on September 16. Other communities will see services start in the following weeks.

Mobile services have been used in the past to better serve communities across the Highlands.

Here is a list of locations and times where mobile services will be made available:

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be introducing a brand-new Mobile Post Office to serve these 10 communities, restoring Post Office service to these communities. We thank the Postmaster for Dingwall for operating these Mobile Post Offices as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

New figures released earlier this week revealed that across the north and north-east the number of Post Offices has halved in 20 years.

In 2000 there were 571 outlets across the north and north-east but in 2020 that number had reduced to 278.

The Post Office is looking for public involvement to restore some of its services to the rural communities in the region. To get involved go to the Post Office website.

