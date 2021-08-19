Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘It could have been a nightmare’: Eight dolphins die in Cromarty Firth but relief it was not more

By David Mackay
August 19, 2021, 11:25 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 3:58 pm
It was feared up to 100 dolphins got trapped in the Cromarty Firth. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Eight dolphins are now confirmed to have died in a stranding in the Cromarty Firth.

However, experts are relieved the death toll was not higher amid reports the pod contained up to 100 of the mammals.

Tests are now under way to establish whether anything contributed to cause the dolphins to come ashore and die.

How did the dolphins get stranded?

The pod of dolphins are believed to have entered the Cromarty Firth on August 12.

The group then entered Nigg Bay before being trapped in the area by the low tide.

It is believed their lack of local knowledge then hampered their attempts to find their way back to open water.

Dave McDonald, Inverness and Cromarty coordinater for British Divers Marine Life Rescue, told BBC Radio Scotland the death toll could have been far higher.

The dolphins made it almost as far as the Cromarty bridge. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

He said: “The ones we normally get in this area are coastal bottlenose dolphins, and they know how to deal with shallow and sloped beaches.

“They pretty much know how to avoid getting stranded, although it happens to them on occasion, it is very unusual for them to get into this kind of problem.

“These dolphins were much bigger and came from the west coast area and don’t know how to deal with that kind of sloped beach because they don’t encounter them where they are from.

“If they had completely dried out when they stranded it would have been a complete nightmare.

It is believed the dolphins travelled to the Cromarty Firth from the west coast. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

“We’re not happy that eight have died, but we’re quite relieved it was not as high as it could have been.”

The pod is now believed to have returned to open water.

What were the dolphins doing?

It is believed the dolphins entered the Cromarty Firth while chasing food.

Large amounts of mackerel are in the sea at this time, which the species eats with mullet, catfish, jellyfish and squid.

Dolphins are regularly seen on the west coast around the Inner Hebrides.

However, the Moray Firth remains among the best places to catch a glimpse of the stunning sea mammals.

Mr McDonald added: “Our best guess is they had come in chasing food. They were probably having a fun time, filling their boots and got caught out.”

 

