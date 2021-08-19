Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Cyclists to take on gruelling 500 mile ride with hopes of raising £200,000 for Maggie’s

By Michelle Henderson
August 19, 2021, 6:07 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 6:34 pm
Participants of Maggie's 500 cycle are aiming to raise £200,000 for Maggie's Highlands having previously smashed their fundraising targets.
Participants of Maggie's 500 cycle are aiming to raise £200,000 for Maggie's Highlands having previously smashed their fundraising targets.

Participants gearing up to tackle an ambitious 500 mile charity cycle have raised the fundraising stakes after successfully smashing their original £150,000 target.

Organisers of Maggie’s 500 cycle have set their sights on raising more than £200,000 to support the cancer charity Maggie’s Highlands, just weeks before setting off on the gruelling charity challenge.

Donations have continued to flood in from across the north over the course of the pandemic, despite a year-long delay in proceedings.

Cyclists were originally due to set off on September 11 last year, however, organisers were forced to postpone proceedings due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Organisers initially set out to raise £150,000 through the challenge, however, an outpouring of community support forced them to raise the stakes to £175,000.

With less than three weeks until 40 local businessmen and women embark on the gruelling feat, their crowdfunding target is being raised by more than £25,000.

Ready, set, go

Co-lead organiser and participant Willie Gray, managing director of Ark Estates Ltd, said the team were eager to put their training to use.

Event sponsor Garry Mackintosh, director of HIS with organiser Willie Gray, managing director of Ark Estates as they prepare for Maggie’s 500 cycle.

“After having the Maggie’s 500 postponed for a year the group can’t wait to get started on September 6,” he said.

“Everyone has been training hard and fundraising even harder meaning we are now targeting £200,000 against our original target of £150,000.

“If we can reach our new target it would be an incredible effort in the current climate and shows the incredible generosity of the Highland community.”

Tackling Everest

Maggie’s 500 cycle challenge will see the team of 40 well known local business leaders set off on September 6 on a 500 mile circuit tackling a series of challenging routes through the Cairngorms National Park planned by Paul Easto and his team at Wilderness Scotland.

Cyclists have been presented with new personalised gilets to wear during the challenge from the event’s sponsors.

Riders will need to climb over the height of Everest, ascending some 30,000ft in five days including demanding ascents of Glenshee, The Lecht and Cairngorm Ski Centres.

The “Queen” stage and most challenging day of the challenge involves a 104mile circuit of the National Park with over 8,000ft of climbing over the two highest roads in the UK.

The challenge will begin and end in the Highland’s capital.

Ahead of the challenge, event sponsors H.I.S, O’Brien Homes, McLeod & Aitken, Focus Vehicle Rental, Graham + Sibbald, Handlesbanken, Wilderness Scotland and IBI Joiners have presented participants with personalised gilets to wear during the challenge.

A test of grit and determination

Ex-Commonwealth cyclist, Kenny Riddle of Bikes of Inverness, who is a co-organiser and participant praised participants in putting themselves through the paces to support the charity.

He said: “Taking on a 500 mile challenge like this in just five days in an incredible act of endurance for an amateur cyclist let along a professional.

Read more:

“Doing 100 miles in a day is do-able but to get on your bike every day for the next four days and do another 100 miles each day in some of the most challenging road cycling terrain in the UK will take a great degree of determination.”

He added: “It’s been inspiring seeing the journey some of the riders have gone on from when we first met to launch the event two years ago. In between very busy schedules, the group has been training hard, though, and I think everyone is just keen to get going now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]