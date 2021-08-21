Participants of Maggie’s 500 charity cycle reach third fundraising milestone thanks to a £20,000 donation

A Highland businessman has helped participants of Maggie’s 500 cycle challenge smash their £200,000 target – just weeks before they reach the starting line.

Garry Mackintosh, director of Highland Industrial Supplies (HIS) has donated £20,000 in support of cancer charity Maggie’s Highlands.

His donation came just one day after organisers were forced to raise the fundraising stakes by £50,000 having previously smashed their original £150,000 target.

A total of £211,118 has so far been raised for the charity.

A team of 40 well known local business leaders will off on September 6 on a gruelling 500 mile circuit tackling a series of challenging routes through the Cairngorms National Park.

Cyclists were originally due to set off on September 11 last year, however, organisers were forced to postpone proceedings due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Giving back to the community

On Thursday, Mr Mackintosh met with participants to gift them personalised gilets on behalf of the event’s sponsors just weeks before they set off of the gruelling 500 mile feat.

In a message to the Maggie’s 500 team, he spoke of how his businesses strived to give back to the community by supporting a charity which has become an “unsung hero” for many households across the north.

He said: “It was fantastic to meet so many of the Maggie’s Cycle 500 team yesterday, who are like one big family supporting each other.

“We are a local business who have always been supported by the local community and for us, this is an amazing opportunity give back to that community, raise awareness of the challenge and support Maggie’s Highlands – a tremendous charity providing vital support and help to those who need it.

“Maggie’s Highlands is such an unsung hero for families across the Highlands and Moray so it was an easy decision for HIS to be involved in supporting this challenge and made all the better that Mo is now also taking part.”

He added: “We started out with ensuring that everyone on the team had a super branded gilet to wear in their down time during and after the challenge however, after seeing the amazing commitment from the challenge team we really wanted to support their fundraising and get them over their fundraising target.”

“Blown away by support”

Taking to social media to announce their latest fundraising total, organisers thanked their sponsors for their “unbelievable” support as they look ahead to setting a new fundraising target.

They said: “We have been utterly blown away today by Garry Mackintosh at Highland Industrial Supplies who has donated an unbelievable £20,000 towards our fundraising total – meaning we have now smashed our new £200,000 target.

“Huge thank you to Garry and everyone at HIS for this amazing fundraising boost.”

Maggie’s 500 cycle challenge

Maggie’s 500 cycle challenge will see the team of 40 cyclists climb over the height of Everest, ascending some 30,000ft in five days.

The challenge will begin and end in Inverness.

The event is being sponsored by Highland Industrial Supplies alongside O’Brien Homes, McLeod & Aitken, Focus Vehicle Rental, Graham + Sibbald, Handlesbanken, Wilderness Scotland and IBI Joiners.