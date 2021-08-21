Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records more than 3,000 new Covid cases for third day in a row

By Ellie Milne
August 21, 2021, 1:43 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Scotland has recorded 3,464 cases in the past 24 hours
More than 3,000 new Covid cases have been reported in Scotland for the third day in a row.

There have been 3,464 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 10.9%.

Three deaths were also reported, including one in the Highlands.

According to the latest government data, there are currently 320 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid – three more since yesterday.

There are also 32 coronavirus patients currently in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde region remains the highest for daily cases, reporting 1,104 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has recorded 174 new cases, slightly down from 178 on Friday.

There are 80 new cases in Aberdeen City, 83 in Aberdeenshire and 10 in Moray.

In the past 24 hours, NHS Grampian was the ninth highest in Scotland for newly reported cases.

Vaccine roll-out

A further 4,018 people in Scotland have received their first vaccine bringing the total to 4,075,555.

The number of fully vaccinated people in the country has risen to 3,541,708 after 14,954 received their second dose yesterday.

This means 79.6% of people have now had both doses, including 8.2% of 16 to 17-year-olds.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.