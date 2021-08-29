Beast Race returns at Loch Ness as thousands turn out for brutal obstacle course

Runners from across the Highlands turned out in force for one of Scotland’s most gruelling physical events.

Thousands of participants took part in the brutal Beast Race, held at the Aldourie Estate, Loch Ness on Saturday.

Brave entrants ran, crawled and dragged their way over muddy obstacles including crossing a chest-deep swamp, a giant A-frame wall and being blasted with ice cold jets.

They contended freezing loch water and threw themselves down a giant water slide as part of the physically demanding 10k course to raise cash for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

There are 27 different obstacles in total around the Beast race to test runners’ endurance and strength.

A monster challenge

It was certainly a monster challenge for Shaun MacLeod and his family team ‘Hilda’s Heroes’ who signed up to take part in the Loch Ness Beast Race in memory of their beloved nannie, Hilda Ramsay, who passed away last year.

The team had an absolute ball and although were nervous at the start of the race, they attacked with Beast with great gusto.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Shaun. “We are all totally buzzing, it was such good fun.

“We helped each other over the course and honestly it was just brilliant. Plus, raising over £2,300 made it even better.

“We would definitely take part again”

Amongst Shaun’s team were his brother Ryan, 23, cousin Shannon Cordiner, 28, of Aberdeen, and Gemma Dawson, 25, of Inverness, alongside Gemma’s partner Aaron Camplin, 27, and Gemma’s brother-in-law, Dylan Burke, 26, of Inverness and Gemma’s mum Kathleen, 57, and her husband James Stewart, 53, of Inverness.

Shaun, who works in IT, said: “We wanted to find a challenge to do as a family that would also be in memory of my nannie, who died last year. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids.

“Dylan also lost his dad to a heart attack in 2019 and because nannie had had a couple of strokes, we knew Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland was the right fit for us. We know the good work CHSS is doing.”

Shaun and his team enjoyed a bit of family reunion at the event by all getting together for this special occasion.

They had originally set out with a fundraising target of £1,000 which they have since smashed and have currently raised over £2,300 for CHSS.

“Thank you”

Hayley Simpson, fundraising manger at CHSS said: “What an incredible day we had at the Beast Race.

“The weather was glorious with the sun shining all day. Our amazing supporters tackled the course with enormous enthusiasm. It was such a great atmosphere.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us it was great to see people in-person again. It’s thanks to teams like Hilda’s Heroes raising funds for us that we are able to make sure that people living in Scotland get the support they really need when they return home from hospital.

“Every penny raised will make sure that people can do more than survive.”

You can help boost Shaun and his group’s fundraising total here.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland provide vital services to support people and their families who are living with effects of serious chest and heart conditions and stroke.

These services include rehabilitation support, specialist nurses, community groups, advice and information.