Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Beast Race returns at Loch Ness as thousands turn out for brutal obstacle course

By Joe Cawthorn
August 29, 2021, 5:41 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 5:45 pm
The Beast Race returned to Loch Ness
The Beast Race returned to Loch Ness

Runners from across the Highlands turned out in force for one of Scotland’s most gruelling physical events.

Thousands of participants took part in the brutal Beast Race, held at the Aldourie Estate, Loch Ness on Saturday.

Brave entrants ran, crawled and dragged their way over muddy obstacles including crossing a chest-deep swamp, a giant A-frame wall and being blasted with ice cold jets.

They contended freezing loch water and threw themselves down a giant water slide as part of the physically demanding 10k course to raise cash for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

There are 27 different obstacles in total around the Beast race to test runners’ endurance and strength.

A monster challenge

Hilda’s Heroes take part in the Beast Race

It was certainly a monster challenge for Shaun MacLeod and his family team ‘Hilda’s Heroes’ who signed up to take part in the Loch Ness Beast Race in memory of their beloved nannie, Hilda Ramsay, who passed away last year.

The team had an absolute ball and although were nervous at the start of the race, they attacked with Beast with great gusto.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Shaun. “We are all totally buzzing, it was such good fun.

“We helped each other over the course and honestly it was just brilliant. Plus, raising over £2,300 made it even better.

“We would definitely take part again”

Amongst Shaun’s team were his brother Ryan, 23, cousin Shannon Cordiner, 28, of Aberdeen, and Gemma Dawson, 25, of Inverness, alongside Gemma’s partner Aaron Camplin, 27, and Gemma’s brother-in-law, Dylan Burke, 26, of Inverness and Gemma’s mum Kathleen, 57, and her husband James Stewart, 53, of Inverness.

Shaun, who works in IT, said: “We wanted to find a challenge to do as a family that would also be in memory of my nannie, who died last year. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids.

“Dylan also lost his dad to a heart attack in 2019 and because nannie had had a couple of strokes, we knew Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland was the right fit for us. We know the good work CHSS is doing.”

Shaun and his team enjoyed a bit of family reunion at the event by all getting together for this special occasion.

They had originally set out with a fundraising target of £1,000 which they have since smashed and have currently raised over £2,300 for CHSS.

The Beast Race returned to Loch Ness

“Thank you”

Hayley Simpson, fundraising manger at CHSS said: “What an incredible day we had at the Beast Race.

“The weather was glorious with the sun shining all day. Our amazing supporters tackled the course with enormous enthusiasm. It was such a great atmosphere.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us it was great to see people in-person again. It’s thanks to teams like Hilda’s Heroes raising funds for us that we are able to make sure that people living in Scotland get the support they really need when they return home from hospital.

“Every penny raised will make sure that people can do more than survive.”

You can help boost Shaun and his group’s fundraising total here.

The Beast Race returned to Loch Ness

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland provide vital services to support people and their families who are living with effects of serious chest and heart conditions and stroke.

These services include rehabilitation support, specialist nurses, community groups, advice and information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal