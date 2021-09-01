Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Reality vs expectation: Public toilets are still driving Highland councillors round the bend

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 1, 2021, 6:00 am
The Kinlochewe toilets and facilities almost at the foot of Beinn Eighe. Picture by Sandy McCook
The Kinlochewe toilets and facilities almost at the foot of Beinn Eighe. Picture by Sandy McCook

Highland councillors have expressed difficulty in balancing public expectations against budgets.

Members received an update on the council’s visitor management plan, which includes a £60,000 investment in public conveniences.

The Highland area now has 75 toilet blocks and has made improvements at seven of these.

There are also 14 more comfort schemes – where the council pays communities and businesses to provide public access to facilities – taking the total to 50.

Toilets are not a statutory service

Toilets are not a statutory requirement of local authorities but Highland Council came under fire when it closed a number of them and introduced charging for others amid budget cuts in 2018.

Members of the communities and place committee welcomed funding as part of the visitor management plan but highlighted ongoing problems with maintenance.

This Arisaig toilet block was closed many years ago.

Councillor Alex MacInnes said there were considerably fewer complaints from local communities and thanked the officers for the expanded service.

However, he suggested that council now needed to undertake an audit to decide if there were enough toilets, and how they could best be managed.

Committee chairman Allan Henderson reminded members that toilets are not a statutory obligation of the council, but opposition leader Raymond Bremner highlighted ongoing issues with public expectations.

“It’s important we get the balance right across Highland and our tourism provision,” he said.

Councillor Raymond Bremner.

“When the tourists go home, the toilets are still a necessity for the public. No, they’re not statutory but there is still an expectation from the public so we have a challenge in managing that against our savings targets and the diversification of the service provision.”

He added: “Wick has a population of 7,000 and no public toilet at the moment except for the comfort scheme. People want the toilets back and I support them in that.”

Dirt and peeling plaster

Other members shared similar issues in their own area. Richard Gale said that maintenance routines needed to be addressed.

Speaking about what he described as “flagship” toilets in Golspie, he said the plaster was peeling off the walls and the floors were thick with dirt.

The 50p payment meter in the ladies toilets worked but the meter in the gents is broken, meaning women are paying while the gents toilets suffer from vandalism.

Public toilets are often a cause of complaints. Picture by Kris Miller/DCT Media.

“We need to maintain what is an asset,” he said. “It’s not a statutory responsibility but if an asset is not maintained it becomes a liability.”

Biz Campbell told committee that desperate visitors were going to the toilet behind a shed near her garden, after repeated vandalism at the public toilets in Dornie near Eilean Donan Castle.

“The new wardens are the best thing to happen at Highland Council but I hope they’re not just there for one year,” she said.

Find the money

Carron McDiarmid, the executive in charge of communities and customer, highlighted the budget constrains council is facing.

“There’s no provision in the maintenance budget or in the capital budget for public conveniences and that line in the revenue budget was cut by 25%,” she said.

Mrs McDiarmid told committee the service is going to speak to all 50 comfort scheme operators to find out how the scheme is working, and is also exploring options for the buildings left behind after many loos were closed down.

However, budgets will only stretch so far, and chairman Mr Henderson reminded members that “going off and finding the money is our job”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]