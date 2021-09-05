Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Hospice raises massive £150k as volunteers abseil iconic Inverness bridge

By Kirstin Tait
September 5, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: September 5, 2021, 6:01 pm
Over 400 volunteers tackled the 100ft drop to raise money for the Highland Hospice. Pictures by Sandy McCook.
More than 400 participants tackled a massive 100ft drop as they abseiled down the iconic Kessock Bridge to raise money for the Highland Hospice.

In their first event in more than 18 months, volunteers raising money for the palliative care charity took on a unique challenge over the weekend.

It involved free-air abseiling from great heights and landing in the the picturesque village of North Kessock– with those involved already raising more than £150,000 for the charity.

The challenge began on Friday when a number of volunteers took on the massive drop to help aid the delivery of hospice services across the Highlands.

The sponsored event continued through to Saturday – when more volunteers strapped on their harnesses to raise funds – many of whom doing so in memory of loved ones who had been cared for by the hospice.

Posting to social media, members of the Highland Hospice thanked volunteers for their massive contribution to the cause.

They wrote: “Massive thank you to all participants and supporters.

“You have been abseil-utely amazing. We are bursting with pride.

“This was our first physical event in 19 months and the response has been incredible!”

The RNLI Kessock lifeboat crew fielded six volunteers, including three crew members with family and friends, raising £900 for the station.

Lindsey Randall, one of the crew members who took part, said: “It was a great experience to take part in the abseil and especially to do it for the lifeboat crew which I joined back in February.

“My mum and her friend took part too and between us we raised over £600.

“I know first-hand what it takes to train and equip the lifeboat volunteers to be safe to respond in an emergency at sea.

“This was a perfect opportunity to contribute towards these costs, especially as the RNLI is a charity. I would definitely do it again next year.”

The charity then thanked the many sponsors involved in supporting the event, including Ord Industrial & Commercial Supplies and McDonald Scaffolding.

“Thank you so much to all of our volunteers – your dedication and hard work is outstanding and we are beyond grateful for all that you do. We could not do this without you,” the charity added.

The Highland Hospice aims to ensure that when people are faced with life shortening illness, death and bereavement, they are given the best possible care and support by focusing on the individual and putting their needs of them and their families at the centre of decision-making.

To help support the charity, you can still donate to their fundraiser by clicking here.

