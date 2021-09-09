Teenager Riley Murray, 13, reported missing in Inverness

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Hilton area of Inverness.

Riley Murray was last seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 8, in Inverness city centre.

Police are looking for any information to help trace 13 year old, Riley Murray who has been reported missing from Hilton, Inverness Area Anyone with information that may help us locate Riley can contact Police via 101 quoting incident number-PS- 20210909-0578 pic.twitter.com/vtWwKAO2QK — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 9, 2021

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and has brown hair with a long fringe.

Police are now appealing for information from the public to help trace him.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 0578 of September 9.