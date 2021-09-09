GALLERY: Celebrities out in force at Royal Aberdeen in build-up to Paul Lawrie-hosted Scottish Senior Open

Gordon Strachan, Teddy Sheringham, Georgie Bingham and Robbie Fowler – just some of the names who played Royal Aberdeen today in the build-up to the Scottish Senior Open.

The celebrities travelled to the Granite City to take part in a celebrity pro-am, before the Paul Lawrie-hosted Legends Tour event gets under way at Balgownie Links tomorrow.

Playing Royal Aberdeen, and its world-renowned front nine, were Dons legends – and Gothenburg Greats – like ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, long-serving goalkeeper Jim Leighton and European Cup Winners’ Cup final hero John Hewitt.

Former Scotland striker Alan McInally also played in the Scottish Senior Open warm-up event.

English football was represented, too, with the likes of former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham, as well as ex-Liverpool defender Neil “Razor” Ruddock in attendance.

The pick of the bunch was former Anfield goalscoring icon Robbie Fowler, who played with 1999 Open champion Lawrie.

Lawrie, who has also represented Europe in two Ryder Cup’s, including 2012’s “Miracle at Medinah”, will be looking to defend the Scottish Senior Open he won in 2019 when the real stuff starts on Friday.

Other celebrities at Royal Aberdeen were Scotland’s seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, sports presenter Georgie Bingham and actor Alistair Petrie – who stars as Mr Groff in Netflix hit Sex Education.

Take a look at the famous faces in action below: