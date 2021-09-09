Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GALLERY: Celebrities out in force at Royal Aberdeen in build-up to Paul Lawrie-hosted Scottish Senior Open

By Ryan Cryle
September 9, 2021, 3:27 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Teddy Sheringham at Royal Aberdeen. Pictures by Kath Flannery
Teddy Sheringham at Royal Aberdeen. Pictures by Kath Flannery

Gordon Strachan, Teddy Sheringham, Georgie Bingham and Robbie Fowler – just some of the names who played Royal Aberdeen today in the build-up to the Scottish Senior Open.

The celebrities travelled to the Granite City to take part in a celebrity pro-am, before the Paul Lawrie-hosted Legends Tour event gets under way at Balgownie Links tomorrow.

Playing Royal Aberdeen, and its world-renowned front nine, were Dons legends – and Gothenburg Greats – like ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, long-serving goalkeeper Jim Leighton and European Cup Winners’ Cup final hero John Hewitt.

Former Scotland striker Alan McInally also played in the Scottish Senior Open warm-up event.

English football was represented, too, with the likes of former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham, as well as ex-Liverpool defender Neil “Razor” Ruddock in attendance.

The pick of the bunch was former Anfield goalscoring icon Robbie Fowler, who played with 1999 Open champion Lawrie.

Lawrie, who has also represented Europe in two Ryder Cup’s, including 2012’s “Miracle at Medinah”, will be looking to defend the Scottish Senior Open he won in 2019 when the real stuff starts on Friday.

Other celebrities at Royal Aberdeen were Scotland’s seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, sports presenter Georgie Bingham and actor Alistair Petrie – who stars as Mr Groff in Netflix hit Sex Education.

Take a look at the famous faces in action below:

Aberdeen’s 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie chats to Georgie Bingham.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt tees off.
Alan McInally – formerly of Celtic, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.
Snooker legend Stephen Hendry.
Actor Alistair Petrie.
Former Aberdeen keeper Jim Leighton.
Gordon Strachan.
Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock at Royal Aberdeen.
Robbie Fowler at Royal Aberdeen.
Georgie Bingham, left.

