Live music to return to Inverness bar this weekend

Live music will return to an Inverness bar this weekend.

The Botanic House on Castle Street will be one of the first pubs in Scotland to host live musicians since lockdown.

The venue only opened last October and was forced to reinvent itself after Covid-19 put an end to music in pubs.

They threw open their doors in September as a night-time bar and restaurant.

However, plans are now in place for live music to return to the Botanic House, with the venue hosting their first live performances this weekend.

Bosses have been given permission to bring live music back due to their strict Covid-19 rules and regulations, including two-metre social distancing at all times.

The venue is aiming to support many small local acts who may have been out of work for up to nine months and want to lead the way in bringing live music safely back to the public.

Live music in Inverness

Ironworks in Inverness became the first performance venue in Scotland to host a concert with fans since March when Torridon played there last month.

Up to 100 fans were seated for the gig, with Ironworks given permission to host it due to the region being in tier-one restrictions.

The Botanic House have gigs planned up until the end of December and teased customers by offering a snapshot of things to come online.

Diane Barbour will be playing tomrrow from 5pm, with a special bonus performance at 8pm.

A spokesman from the venue said: “We are really excited to get live music back into The Botanic, as a live music and entertainment venue, the past months have been challenging with the constantly changing restrictions.

“In true Highland spirit though, we have risen to the challenge, reinventing ourselves to give our loyal customers a great venue with new and exciting food and drink options to enjoy.

“We have lots of exciting things to come including expanding our food offering, and of course we hope to bring more and more great live entertainment in a safe and welcoming environment.”

You can book a table here.