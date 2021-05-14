Works at Inverness Victorian Market gaining speed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Works to transform the Inverness Victorian Market into a signature destination are progressing well as the Highland Council pledge to increase footfall across the city.

The £1.6million project, masterminded by Scotland’s largest local authority, aims to breathe new life into the 150-year-old market through the transformation of the market hall and former fish hall.

Highland Council planners approved listed building consent last year under delegated powers.

Ground works on the controversial project commenced on site in January ahead of completion next year.

The area remains blocked off to traders and customers as principle contractors Inverness firm WGC Scotland strip-out the existing internal structures to make way for 15 new retail units.

Speaking about the project, Inverness City Area Manager David Hass said “the project is delivering on expectation”.

He said: “We have started the reconstruction works in the sense of preparing the site for the installation of all the services and the new design to allow for the construction of the new units within the site.

“It’s a very exciting time because we’re developing the space and realising just what a fantastic space we have got to work with and how exciting the future is for the market as a result of this development.”

Premium tourist destination

Ground works on the grade B-listed building commenced in January, to remove the existing structures from the market hall and fish hall.

A total of 14 traders were displaced as a result of the revamp as the small retail units – previously referred to as “clutter” – at the centre of the main hall were demolished.

Mr Haas stressed the revamp will utilise the markets full potential to create a premium destination at the heart Inverness, increasing footfall in the city centre.

He added: “It’s transformational for the market. Whilst the market has had the advantage and continues to have the advantage of having unique businesses that are high quality and deliver that special offer to the retail environment, this space that we are going to provide is something completely different.

“It will support taking the market to the next level, in terms of it becoming a destination.

“The space inside market hall and fish hall has never been fully utilised as a meeting point, a point which people can actually gather and enjoy not just visiting the wonderful businesses but actually spending time in the market. That time will increase footfall, not just for the market but for the whole city centre.”

The regeneration will open up the market interior, creating a mezzanine floor with a central seating and eating area, providing views of the market’s roof.

The new units will be located around the perimeter of the hall to create the open plan space.

Provost Helen Carmichael said: “Preparation works for the construction of the new retail units has revealed the tremendous opportunity that the space will provide existing and new businesses with. The splendour of the Victorian roof can now be revealed, with light flowing into every corner, to help create a vibrant and exciting atmosphere, not only for people to shop in but to spend time and enjoy.”

Plans met by controversy

The designs prompted opposition from furious local market traders who felt the council were showing a lack of respect to their livelihoods.

Protests were held outside the market strongly opposing the plans.

But with momentum building on the city centre project, Mr Hass thanked local traders for their continued support.

He said: “We are very appreciative of the businesses within the market and thank them for their consideration and cooperation in working with us through this development.

“We are very pleased with the way in which the project has progressed in terms of making sure that there is as little disruption as possible to the operation of the market and the surrounding streets.

“We are very grateful to Inverness business Improvements district and also the surrounding business for their consideration and understanding for our use of elements of the streets base to enable the project to proceed.”