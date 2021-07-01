Woman taken to hospital following crash on A82 at Lochend

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash on the banks of Loch Ness.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, at Lochend, just before 8am.

The road was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

One woman was taken to Raigmore Hopsital in Inverness. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

It is the second crash on the A82, near Drumnadrochit this week.

A biker was killed after he collided with a van on Tuesday night.

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for improved safety on the “treacherous” road.