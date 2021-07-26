Eden Court announces temporary closure due to ‘high-proportion’ of staff isolating

An Inverness arts venue has temporarily closed due to the “high-proportion” of staff currently self-isolating.

All of Eden Court’s buildings and its flagship outdoor festival Under Canvas will be closed until August 4.

This means that the upcoming Summer of Hope workshops and sessions for primary children, which take place at Under Canvas, will also be cancelled.

Eden Court has said the safety of its customers, staff and artists are the priority and thanked everyone in advance for their support.

Chief executive James Mackenzie-Blackman confirmed that that all independent artists and its staff will all be paid during the temporary closure.

He said: “Over the course of our closure period we will lose 27 cinema screenings, 10 Under Canvas events, five theatre performances, 19 workshops and projects for young people and all the associated income from our café, bars and bistro.

“Despite this we will fully honour all fees to independent artists, and pay to our staff, over our closure period.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Eden Court from Wednesday, August 4.”

The Under Canvas Across the Highlands tour is not affected and the events in Ballachulish, on July 27 and 28, and in Strontian, on July 30 and 31, will still go ahead.

In the past 24 hours, 39 Covid cases have been reported in the Highlands with the health board consistently recording new cases every day since May 18.

However, cases across Scotland as a whole are dropping and the latest data from the government shows the lowest number of confirmed cases in six weeks.