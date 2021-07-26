Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Eden Court announces temporary closure due to ‘high-proportion’ of staff isolating

By Ellie Milne
July 26, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 5:05 pm
Post Thumbnail

An Inverness arts venue has temporarily closed due to the “high-proportion” of staff currently self-isolating.

All of Eden Court’s buildings and its flagship outdoor festival Under Canvas will be closed until August 4.

This means that the upcoming Summer of Hope workshops and sessions for primary children, which take place at Under Canvas, will also be cancelled.

Eden Court has said the safety of its customers, staff and artists are the priority and thanked everyone in advance for their support.

Chief executive James Mackenzie-Blackman confirmed that that all independent artists and its staff will all be paid during the temporary closure.

He said: “Over the course of our closure period we will lose 27 cinema screenings, 10 Under Canvas events, five theatre performances, 19 workshops and projects for young people and all the associated income from our café, bars and bistro.

“Despite this we will fully honour all fees to independent artists, and pay to our staff, over our closure period.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Eden Court from Wednesday, August 4.”

The Under Canvas Across the Highlands tour is not affected and the events in Ballachulish, on July 27 and 28, and in Strontian, on July 30 and 31, will still go ahead.

In the past 24 hours, 39 Covid cases have been reported in the Highlands with the health board consistently recording new cases every day since May 18.

However, cases across Scotland as a whole are dropping and the latest data from the government shows the lowest number of confirmed cases in six weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]