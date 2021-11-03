Man charged in connection with alleged Inverness assault that left 65-year-old in hospital

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in Inverness on Tuesday.

The reported incident took place on Kessock Road yesterday, and six police vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene after receiving a call at around 11am.

The ambulance took a 65-year-old man to the city’s Raigmore Hospital, and his condition is unknown.

After a short stand-off with police, a 23-year-old was arrested, and he was due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill, the area commander for Inverness, said: “We are committed to tackling instances of violent crime and would encourage anyone with any concerns to contact police by calling 101.”