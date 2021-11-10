Booze stolen during break-in at Inverness shop

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than £100 of alcohol has been stolen during a raid of an Inverness shop.

A man forced entry to Spar on Barn Church Road in the early hours of today before making off with about £160 of drink.

It is believed he entered the shop, in the Culloden area, at about 5.20am.

He is described as slim, wearing a dark hoody and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area in the early hours, or has information to assist police enquiries, is asked to contact officers as soon as possible.

Those with information can contact police by calling 101 or a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.