Booze stolen during break-in at Inverness shop

By Michelle Henderson
November 10, 2021, 8:42 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 8:52 pm
A man forced entry to the Barn Church road store before making off with £160 worth of alcohol.

More than £100 of alcohol has been stolen during a raid of an Inverness shop.

A man forced entry to Spar on Barn Church Road in the early hours of today before making off with about £160 of drink.

It is believed he entered the shop, in the Culloden area, at about 5.20am.

He is described as slim, wearing a dark hoody and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are investigating a break-in and theft from the SPAR convenience store on Barn Church Road, Inverness, which…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area in the early hours, or has information to assist police enquiries, is asked to contact officers as soon as possible.

Those with information can contact police by calling 101 or a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

