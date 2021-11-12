Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Top 10 name suggestions announced for River Ness Hydro project

By Ross Hempseed
November 12, 2021, 1:15 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 1:46 pm
Work is currently ongoing to deliver the River Ness Hydro project.

The top 10 names suggested for the new generator at the River Ness Hydro project have been announced following over 100 submissions.

In partnership with Science Skills Academy, Highland Council are looking for a striking new name for the new hydroelectric generator located on the banks of the River Ness.

The most important part of the project, the giant Archimedes Screw, was delivered to the site and craned into place.

When fully operational, it will generate 550,000 kWh of renewable electricity per year using the mighty currents of the river.

Located just south of the Ness Islands, the project is under construction on a site near the Holms Mill bridge, due for completion

School children from across the city got involved to help name the new generator.

Highland Council has received over 100 submissions from school children across Inverness who are eager to participate in this unique scientific project.

The top 10 submissions will be placed at the building site to keep the public informed and the workers inspired. An overall winner will be announced in the new year.

Some of the names put forward include Hydro-Ness, Environess Power and Nessimedes Screw.

‘Forward-thinking, creative and innovative.’

The River Ness Hydro project will not only deliver hydroelectric power to the residents of Inverness but a visitor centre is also being built to bring in tourists and educate the public on renewable energy.

Highland Council has set ambitious goals to reach net-zero by 2025 and this project will contribute to that goal by supplying the nearby Inverness Leisure centre with 50% of its operating power.

Chairman of Highland Council’s education committee, John Finlayson, said: “This project will I hope again have helped to focus young people’s minds on both the environmental agenda and challenges facing us.

“It also emphasizes the importance of science and Stem subjects when considering a career at a time when we need creative thinking around Renewable Energy, Climate Change and Sustainability.

“I am delighted that so many submissions were made to this competition and the top 10 are certainly forward-thinking, creative and innovative.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]