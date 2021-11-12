Top 10 name suggestions announced for River Ness Hydro project

The top 10 names suggested for the new generator at the River Ness Hydro project have been announced following over 100 submissions.

In partnership with Science Skills Academy, Highland Council are looking for a striking new name for the new hydroelectric generator located on the banks of the River Ness.

The most important part of the project, the giant Archimedes Screw, was delivered to the site and craned into place.

When fully operational, it will generate 550,000 kWh of renewable electricity per year using the mighty currents of the river.

Located just south of the Ness Islands, the project is under construction on a site near the Holms Mill bridge, due for completion

Highland Council has received over 100 submissions from school children across Inverness who are eager to participate in this unique scientific project.

The top 10 submissions will be placed at the building site to keep the public informed and the workers inspired. An overall winner will be announced in the new year.

Some of the names put forward include Hydro-Ness, Environess Power and Nessimedes Screw.

‘Forward-thinking, creative and innovative.’

The River Ness Hydro project will not only deliver hydroelectric power to the residents of Inverness but a visitor centre is also being built to bring in tourists and educate the public on renewable energy.

Highland Council has set ambitious goals to reach net-zero by 2025 and this project will contribute to that goal by supplying the nearby Inverness Leisure centre with 50% of its operating power.

Chairman of Highland Council’s education committee, John Finlayson, said: “This project will I hope again have helped to focus young people’s minds on both the environmental agenda and challenges facing us.

“It also emphasizes the importance of science and Stem subjects when considering a career at a time when we need creative thinking around Renewable Energy, Climate Change and Sustainability.

“I am delighted that so many submissions were made to this competition and the top 10 are certainly forward-thinking, creative and innovative.”