Greggs is finally coming to Inverness – the bakery chain’s first outlet in the Highlands will open next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Greggs is finally coming to Inverness – the bakery chain’s first outlet in the Highlands will open next year

By Stuart Findlay
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 11:58 am
The Inverness outlet will be the first the chain has launched in the Highlands.

Greggs will open a new outlet in Inverness next year – marking the first time the bakery chain has arrived in the Highlands.

The billion pound baker has more than 2,000 UK locations and recently announced plans to open 150 more in 2022.

A flyer advertising for staff recently appeared at the Esso garage on Longman Road and the chain has now confirmed its plans.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm we’re looking to open a shop in Inverness next year with our franchise partner MFG. We will be sure to share information in due course.”

How will a new Greggs stack up against the local kingpins in Inverness?

Greggs has had most of the UK in a vice-like grip for years, but for a long time, the north of Scotland was like the dark side of the moon to them.

That changed earlier this year when two shops opened on the A96 in Elgin.

The announcement created a huge buzz, and reached more than 70,000 people on the Press and Journal’s Facebook page.

The service station on Longman Road where Greggs will be located. Picture by Sandy McCook

Those two, like the new one in Inverness will be, are based in service stations.

It remains to be seen whether Greggs will be willing to take the north’s local bakers on in their back yard on High Streets across the region.

If they do, they can expect a firm challenge from local kingpins Harry Gow and Ashers.

Last month, Harry Gow director Fraser Gow said he was entirely confident there was enough room for everyone.

He said: “When news of Greggs’ arrival in Moray hit social media, a lot of people thought we were about to start a bunfight.

Harry Gow director Fraser Gow. Picture by Sandy McCook

“But as the first ever – and only two-time – Scottish Baker of the Year we’re confident we’ve got nothing to prove.

“Anything that gets people excited about the joy of a tasty cake or a nice, hot pie is good in our books.”

‘I’m sure Greggs will have done their sums’

That confidence was echoed by Ashers director Ali Asher.

He said: “I’m sure Greggs will have done their sums. But it’s a long way to come for a relatively low population base.

“They can no doubt subsidise it as part of a huge group but I’m confident the vast majority of customers will stick with their local bakers.”

Steak bakes and sausage rolls have helped make Greggs a household name.

Going on past evidence, the new Greggs will be a success.

Pre-pandemic, the bakery giant was shifting more than 2.5 million sausage rolls and one million cups of coffee a week.

It’s a takeaway juggernaut that is continuing to grow.

But coming into an area where local is still king, success is far from guaranteed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]