Here’s where you can see Santa making his way around Inverness on his brand new sleigh

You’ll hear those sleigh bells jingling tonight as the Inverness Culloden Rotary Club sets off around the streets.

Thursday evening will be the first time their brand new sleigh has been out and about, bringing festive cheer to the Inverness area.

Santa will be on the sleigh accompanied by his elves and, of course, his trusty reindeer.

Last year, the club used a borrowed sleigh from the Dingwall Rotary Club, but this year they’ve been working hard to build their own.

Derek McRae is the man in charge of Santa’s journeys around Inverness this year.

He explained how the elves got crafty with donated materials to make the sleigh: “For the last several months we’ve been making or own sleigh.

“It’s similar to last year’s but with a few modifications. We received a lot of materials for it free of charge from local companies.

“It started off as an old caravan!”

Rudolph made a slightly late appearance, which caused Mr McRae a bit of worry.

“Our reindeer only arrived on Tuesday,” he explained.

“Just in time and over six weeks late because it came from the Philippines, so that was a bit of a relief.”

Tracking Santa

Though the Inverness Culloden Rotary Club had their sleigh last year, this time they will be able to interact much more with the public.

Mr McRae explained: “Last year we couldn’t stop at all, but this year we will be. Wherever there’s a crowd gathering we’ll stop and give parents a chance to get photos with the sleigh.”

People will also be able to track Santa for this first time as he makes his way towards their street using the app Sleigh Tracker.

You can follow Santa's sleigh around Inverness on your smartphone by downloading the Sleigh Tracker app on Play Store or… Posted by Rotary Club of Inverness Culloden on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Where can I see Santa’s sleigh?

The sleigh will be making its way around Inverness up until Christmas Eve, stopping off at supermarkets and panto showings along the way.

Santa’s full Inverness schedule is as follows:

Thursday December 2 – Balloch

5pm: Wellside Gardens, Wellside Avenue

5.20pm: Wellside Road

5.40pm: Balloch Shop

5.45pm: Braeside Park, Meadow Road

6.15pm: Edgemoor Park, Macleod Road

6.30pm: Torris Road

6.40pm: Underwood Place

6.50pm: Culloden Road, Cherry Park

Friday December 3 – Culloden West and Smithton

5pm: Appin Drive

5.15pm: Sullivan Street

5.20pm: Smithton Hotel

5.30pm: Cranmore Drive

5.45pm: Rowan Court

6pm: Kenneth Place

6.10pm: front Smithton School gate

6.20pm: rear Smithton School gate

6.35pm: Murray Road, Smithton Free Church

6.55pm: Forestry Office

Saturday December 4 – Tesco, Retail Park

Sunday December 5 – Bellfield Park 1pm to 3pm then Culloden

5pm: Moraypark Avenue

5.20pm: Moraypark Terrace

5.25pm: Moraypark Wynd

5.35pm: Moraypark Gardens

5.40pm: Moraypark Crescent

5.45pm: Oakdene, Ferntower

5.50pm: Redburn Avenue, Dovecot Place

6pm: Lochlann Road

6.05pm: Galloway Drive, Stewart Court

6.20pm: Walker Crescent

6.30pm: Aspen Place

6.45pm: DF School gate

7.05pm: Hazel Avenue turning point

7.10pm: Hazelhead Avenue postbox

Monday December 6 – Woodside

5pm: Woodside Farm Road

5.15pm: Westfield Avenue, Gean Place

5.25pm: Woodside Brae, Farm Drive

5.30pm: Burn Brae junction

5.40pm: Burn Brae Crescent

5.50pm: Burn Brae Avenue, Burn Brae Playpark

5.55pm: Towerhill Gardens

6pm: Towerhill Avenue

6.10pm: Towerhill Crescent

6.20pm: Myrtlefield Park

6.30pm: Woodlands Avenue

Wednesday December 8 – Milton of Leys

5pm: Redwood Avenue, Redwood Crescent

5.30pm: Northview Green, Balvonie, Pinewood Drive, Pinewood Place

5.50pm: Ashwood Grove, Larchwood Drive, Chestnut Way, Greenwood Gardens, Sandalwood Drive

6.25pm: Cedarwood Drive, Brock Road

6.40pm: Wades Circle, West Park Avenue

Thursday December 9 – Drakies and Inshes

5pm: Drumossie Avenue, Balvonie Avenue, Eastfield Avenue, Cuthbert Road, Drumossie Avenue, Sycamore Crescent, Cuthbert Road, Drakies Avenue, Miers Avenue, Sycamore Crescent, Drakies Avenue, Thistle Road, Inshes Crescent, Drumossie Avenue, Mason Road

5.40pm: Stevenson Road, Miller Street, Boswell Road, Stevenson Road, Wester Inshes Drive and Crescent Loop

6.10pm: Cloverfield Road, Meadowfield Avenue, Briargrove Crescent, Briargrove Drive, Woodgrove Gardens, Delness Road

Friday December 10 – Slackbuie

5pm: Aignish Drive, Aignish Gardens, Banavie Gardens, Bracara Road

5.10pm: Mornington Place, Mornington Drive, Bramley Close, Orchid Avenue, Clover Crescent, Lily Bank

5.30pm: Morningfield Road, Dukes View, Slackbuie Road/Knocknagael, Earl’s Gate Slackbuie Park Mews

5.45pm: Slackbuie Way, Upper Slackbuie

Saturday December 11 -Morrisons 10am to 4pm

Sunday December 12 – Bellfield Park 1pm to 3pm then Hilton and Raigmore

5pm: Oldtown Rd, Glenshiel Place, Kintail Crescent, Evan Barron Road

5.25pm: Mackay Road, Cauldeen Road, Clava Road, Dell Road, Drynie Avenue, Temple Crescent

5.45pm: Druid Road, Tomatin Road, Aird Avenue, Temple Crescent, Hilton Avenue, Old Edinburgh Road

6.15pm: Raigmore School, King Duncan’s Road, Beechwood Drive, Mackintosh Place, Mackintosh Road, Chatton Avenue

6.30pm: Ashton Road, Stratton Road, Ashton Road, Ashton Crescent, Mackintosh Road, King Duncan’s Road

Monday December 13 – South Kessock and Merkinch

5pm: South Kessock roundabout, Craigton Avenue, Carnar Crescent, Rosehaugh Road, Bridgeview Drive, Craigton Avenue, Kessock Avenue

5.45pm: Anderson Street, Nelson Street, Grant Street, Gilbert Street, Abban Street, Carse Road

6.20pm: Glendoe Terrace, Benula Road, Kilmuir Road, Wyvis Place, Thornbush Road, Kessock Road

Wednesday December 15 – Wester Craig and Kinmylies

5pm: Foresters Way

5.35pm: Stornoway Drive

6pm: Leachkin Road

6.15pm: Highfield, Blarmore Avenue

6.30pm: Lawyers Way, Creag Dhubh Terrace

6.45pm: Kinmylies Way

Thursday December 16 – Ness Castle and Holms Mains

5pm: Motte Place, Darrochville Place, Robertson Houses

5.20pm: Barrat Houses, Urquart Street, Eilean Donan Road

6.05pm: Holm Mains, Drumfield Road, Souter Drive, Boarstone Avenue

6.35pm: Holm Park circle

Friday December 17 – Culduthel

5pm: Essich Gardens, Essich Road, Holm Dell Drive, Holm Dell Avenue

5.45pm: Culduthel Mains Road, Culduthel Mains Gardens, Culduthel Mains Crescent

6.20pm: Culduthel Mains Avenue, Culduthel Mains Circle

6.35pm: Holm Farm Road

Saturday December 18 – Asda 10am to 4pm

Sunday December 19 – Bellfield Park 1pm to 3pm then Danleigh

5pm: Trafford Avenue, Balnacraig Road, Fairfield Road, Hawthorn Drive, Limetree Avenue, Maple Drive, Caledonian Road, Rowan Road

5.25pm: Laurel Avenue, Caledonian Road, Columba Road, Dochfour Drive, Rangemore Road, Montague Row, Fairfield Road

5.40pm: Attadale Road, Kenneth Street, Ross Avenue, Fairfield Road, Telford Street, Dunain Road, Fairfield Road, Trafford Avenue