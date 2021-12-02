Huge doubt cast on Cambo oil field as Shell decides not to invest

Huge doubt has been cast on the future of the Cambo development in the west of Shetland after oil giant Shell decided not to invest in the project.

It comes as the industry has been awaiting approval from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for Cambo, which would allow the project to proceed to a crucial final investment decision (FID).

Shell, which controls a 30% stake in the scheme has taken the decision not to progress its investment.

