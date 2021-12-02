Huge doubt cast on Cambo oil field as Shell decides not to invest By Allister Thomas December 2, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 8:44 pm Greenpeace Norway activists in kayaks confront Siem Day loading drilling infrastructure for the Cambo oil field on behalf of Siccar Point Energy and Shell Oil, at Randaberg Industries, outside Stavanger, Norway. Huge doubt has been cast on the future of the Cambo development in the west of Shetland after oil giant Shell decided not to invest in the project. It comes as the industry has been awaiting approval from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for Cambo, which would allow the project to proceed to a crucial final investment decision (FID). Shell, which controls a 30% stake in the scheme has taken the decision not to progress its investment. Visit Energy Voice for the full story. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Cambo: Patrick Harvie says only the ‘hard right’ now support new North Sea drilling Cambo: Sir Ian Wood warns politicians to avoid ‘adverse environment’ for thousands of jobs Alex Salmond: They were buckling under the pressure and a small part of you says ‘let them stew in their own juice’ Cambo: Shell decision threatens thousands of jobs but doesn’t change facts of energy need