Home News Inverness

Plans in for new Northern Meeting Park grandstand and pavilion

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 1, 2023, 1:44 pm
A planning application for the Northern Meeting Park goes before councillors on 8 February.
A planning application for the Northern Meeting Park goes before councillors on 8 February.

Ambitious plans for the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness have taken a step forward.

Highland Council’s south planning committee meets on 8 February and looks set to approve the refurbishment of the listed grandstand pavilion, plus the creation of a new, modern pavilion.

The Northern Meeting Park project is part of the council’s zero carbon and cultural regeneration levelling up programme.

Eyesore toilets to go

The £5.2 million plan will enhance sports and cultural event space at the famous city park. Highland Council says the Northern Meeting Park attracts more than 30,000 visitors every year.

Now, the council wants to return the existing grandstand and pavilion to its former glory.

The refurbishment plans are conservation-led, with a focus on reinstating the exterior of the building to its original design.

The council plans to make sensitive repairs to the roof slates and wall render, before repainting the building in heritage colours.

They will also demolish two “eyesore” flat roofed toilet blocks to improve the aesthetic appeal of the building.

Inverness Northern Meeting Park.
Restoration works and a brand new pavilion are in the wings for the Northern Meeting Park.

New pavilion will boost community event space

Meanwhile, Highland Council will build a brand new, modern pavilion in the north west corner of the North Meeting Park.

The single-storey building will take the form of a simple rectangle, to avoid any visual conflict with the existing grandstand.

Highland Council will add solar panels to the roof, delivering a low carbon building, in keeping with the main aims of the Inverness levelling up bid.

The new pavilion will provide a useful multipurpose event space for hire, plus backstage facilities for larger events.

Members of the south planning committee will consider the application next week. It’s up for approval, with no objections recorded in the report.

However, the council’s conservation team say the construction works should include historic building recording. They believe builders could unearth the remains of the old 19th century bandstand on site.

