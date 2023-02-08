Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
February 8, 2023, 5:06 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 5:08 pm
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A group of activists have held a demonstration in Aberdeen city centre to protest the Rosebank oil field.

The protestors based themselves outside the entrance to Marischal Square, headquarters of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), with a “Stop Rosebank” banner.

They were hoping to talk to representatives from the NSTA to raise their concerns about the development – and to try and put a stop to its approval.

Marischal Square is home to the North Sea Transition Authority in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea, based 80 miles west to the west of Shetland.

Earlier today, around 20 people from the Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Aberdeen campaign groups protested outside the Equinor offices in Kingswells.

The company is waiting for the UK Government to approve the development of Rosebank – which could produce almost 70,000 barrels of oil each day.

The protestors have described the development of a new field as a cost of living issues as it “won’t do anything to lower our energy bills”.

