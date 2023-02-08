Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of activists have held a demonstration in Aberdeen city centre to protest the Rosebank oil field.

The protestors based themselves outside the entrance to Marischal Square, headquarters of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), with a “Stop Rosebank” banner.

They were hoping to talk to representatives from the NSTA to raise their concerns about the development – and to try and put a stop to its approval.

Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea, based 80 miles west to the west of Shetland.

Earlier today, around 20 people from the Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Aberdeen campaign groups protested outside the Equinor offices in Kingswells.

The company is waiting for the UK Government to approve the development of Rosebank – which could produce almost 70,000 barrels of oil each day.

The protestors have described the development of a new field as a cost of living issues as it “won’t do anything to lower our energy bills”.