Passengers face springtime of ‘continual disruption’ at Highlands and Islands airports

Passengers using all 11 Highland and Islands Airports (HIAL) face a spring of “continual disruption” as yet another union threatens to walk out in a bitter dispute surrounding pay.

Although no dates have yet been set, the Prospect union representing fire and security workers at HIAL, is dangling its strike threat which could potentially coincide with industrial action by labour body Unite this month.

Unite is due to strike affecting operations at Barra, Benbecula, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Tiree airports from February 21 to 23, but it is as yet unclear if the two unions will collaborate on any action.

Airports at Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay and Wick John O’Groats are due to operate normally, but the fact Prospect has now thrown its industrial action hat into ring potentially throws that into doubt.

A Prospect source “did not rule out coordinating with Unite,” but stressed any decision on dates and exact form of action would be made in consultation with members.

Kirkwall Airport will operate on a limited basis, opening between 07.15 and 13.00 on February 21, 22 and 23 for inter-island flights only.

Prospect now consulting on strike action

Airport management has offered a 5% pay offer to staff, but in a statutory ballot which closed on 14 February, 71% of Prospect members voted for strike action with 84% voting for action short of a strike on a turnout of more than 80%, above the regulatory threshold of 50%.

Prospect, which represents members across all 11 HIAL airports, is now consulting on the exact form and dates for industrial action.

The union conceded any walkout or action short of a strike “is likely to cause significant disruption” to remote and rural communities served by the airports, adding it “fully supports” Unite in its own pay dispute with HIAL.

Prospect negotiations officer Jane Rose said: “Our members in fire and security are increasingly frustrated at the lack of meaningful progress to resolve this dispute.

“They overwhelmingly rejected an unacceptable 5% offer in October but since then neither HIAL nor the Scottish Government has come back to the table with any serious effort to deliver a pay increase that properly addresses the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years.

“Our members don’t want to go on strike, they live in these communities and they understand the impact action will have on families, friends, local business, and tourism. But after months of delay with no progress, they have been left with no option but to take a stand.

“Prospect will be meeting again with HIAL in the coming days but unless they move quickly to deliver a meaningful and fair offer on pay and terms and conditions, they will create a spring of continual disruption for customers and visitors.”

In December, HIAL offered:

A 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less that £80k

A 4% basic pay award to all staff earning more that £80k

A 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon added: “Prospect Union has confirmed Airport fire service and security members have voted in favour of industrial action.

“However, Prospect has not confirmed dates for industrial action and we will provide an update once confirmation is received.

“We continue to explore different options to resolve the issue and will meet this week with the trade unions to discuss a revised proposal.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing that passengers face the prospect of further disruption.”