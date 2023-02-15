Cricket: Scotland inspired by George Munsey hundred to thrash Namibia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Munsey hit a quick-fire century to help Scotland secure top spot in World Cricket League 2 with victory over Namibia.

A first one-day 100 for Munsey helped Scotland tick off the target of 154 in just 22 overs and the win means they have an insurmountable lead at the top of the standings.

The spinners had earlier put Scotland in control in Nepal, with Aberdonian Michael Leask (four-for-24) and Mark Watt (three-for-30) doing the damage. Seamer Safyan Sharif also chipped in with three wickets.

This set the platform for Munsey and fellow opener Kyle Coetzer (46 not out) to steer Scotland to a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph.

“Securing that top of the table spot, in the fashion we have, against a very good Namibian team is just superb,” said head coach Shane Burger.

“It’s where we should be, it’s the goal we set three years ago and I’m chuffed in the manner we did it.

“I can’t give this group enough credit. Yes there’s areas we can improve in – with the ball we were reasonably well-disciplined and the seamers were excellent.

“Huge credit to the spinners. Michael Leask was exceptional today and Mark Watt was absolutely superb coming back from the T20 tournament in Dubai.

“We couldn’t ask for anything more from the two at the top of the order. George has played well in this tournament for the last two years and for him to get his first ODI hundred is incredibly special.

“When I came in four years ago, I knew this was one of the goals. Now, can we go one step further and make sure we put in three more dominating performances. Then we’ll leave as a very happy unit.”

Scotland had already secured qualification for the final 50-over World Cup qualifier in the summer and wanted to sign off Burger’s final tour in style.

They face hosts Nepal on Friday and Tuesday, either side of their second tie of the tour against Namibia on Monday.

“It’s job accomplished first of all,” added Munsey. “When we sat down as a group all those years ago, we set finishing top of this group as our main aim.

“To tick that off with three games to go is great for the group that’s here with us, but also the guys at home who have contributed massively.

“It’s testimony to the wider squad that we’re sitting top with three games to go. I’m really proud of the guys and happy to get my first hundred.

“I’m feeling good, had some good cricket and really enjoying it at the moment.”