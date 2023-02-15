Cricket: Scotland inspired by George Munsey hundred to thrash Namibia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Scotland inspired by George Munsey hundred to thrash Namibia

By Jamie Durent
February 15, 2023, 2:45 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 3:20 pm
George Munsey hit a rapid-fire century for Scotland. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)
George Munsey hit a rapid-fire century for Scotland. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198f)

George Munsey hit a quick-fire century to help Scotland secure top spot in World Cricket League 2 with victory over Namibia.

A first one-day 100 for Munsey helped Scotland tick off the target of 154 in just 22 overs and the win means they have an insurmountable lead at the top of the standings.

The spinners had earlier put Scotland in control in Nepal, with Aberdonian Michael Leask (four-for-24) and Mark Watt (three-for-30) doing the damage. Seamer Safyan Sharif also chipped in with three wickets.

This set the platform for Munsey and fellow opener Kyle Coetzer (46 not out) to steer Scotland to a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph.

“Securing that top of the table spot, in the fashion we have, against a very good Namibian team is just superb,” said head coach Shane Burger.

“It’s where we should be, it’s the goal we set three years ago and I’m chuffed in the manner we did it.

“I can’t give this group enough credit. Yes there’s areas we can improve in – with the ball we were reasonably well-disciplined and the seamers were excellent.

“Huge credit to the spinners. Michael Leask was exceptional today and Mark Watt was absolutely superb coming back from the T20 tournament in Dubai.

“We couldn’t ask for anything more from the two at the top of the order. George has played well in this tournament for the last two years and for him to get his first ODI hundred is incredibly special.

“When I came in four years ago, I knew this was one of the goals. Now, can we go one step further and make sure we put in three more dominating performances. Then we’ll leave as a very happy unit.”

Scotland head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Scotland head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS

Scotland had already secured qualification for the final 50-over World Cup qualifier in the summer and wanted to sign off Burger’s final tour in style.

They face hosts Nepal on Friday and Tuesday, either side of their second tie of the tour against Namibia on Monday.

“It’s job accomplished first of all,” added Munsey. “When we sat down as a group all those years ago, we set finishing top of this group as our main aim.

“To tick that off with three games to go is great for the group that’s here with us, but also the guys at home who have contributed massively.

“It’s testimony to the wider squad that we’re sitting top with three games to go. I’m really proud of the guys and happy to get my first hundred.

“I’m feeling good, had some good cricket and really enjoying it at the moment.”

