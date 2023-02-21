Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found after an Inverness incident led to a helicopter and lifeboats being deployed.

Police received reports of concern for a person at around 5.30pm today.

During a search carried out by the police and Coastguard, a body was found in Kilmuir, which is on the northside of the Beauly Firth.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 21, police received a report of concern for a person.

“Officers attended and carried out a search with Coastguard assistance. A body has been recovered in the Kilmuir area and inquiries are ongoing.”