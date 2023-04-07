Inverness Women’s Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city’s women’s refuge centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Women’s Aid bosses have hit back at Highland Council after the authority announced refuge provisions would stop across Inverness.

Inverness Women’s Aid have confirmed that refuge accommodation remains available to women and families across the city.

Women’s Aid said a number of changes were being made to the delivery of its services, including the closure of the city’s refuge centre.

It said a new model of operation will see the creation of an outreach base, where staff will work to secure suitable accommodation for individuals in the community.

The announcement came hours after Highland Council released a statement stating that refuge provision in Inverness would no longer be available.

Furious women’s representatives and residents condemned the decision, citing fears over its widespread implications for victims of domestic abuse.

‘We are absolutely here for anyone’

Within hours of the announcement, Inverness Women’s Aid said it wanted to clear up the confusion stressing services continue to operate as normal.

However, it admitted several changes were in the works, including a move from its current premises.

A statement read: “Inverness Women’s Aid continues to operate as normal, providing support to women and families and we are absolutely here for anyone who needs our services.

Highland Council remains wholly supportive of the core aims of Women’s Aid. The Council has not cut the funding to Inverness Women’s Aid, nor been approached for additional funding. — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) April 7, 2023

“We are aware that stories about changes to our service have appeared on social media this evening, subsequent to a press release from Highland Council.

“We just want to clarify that our service is indeed undergoing some changes but these are very positive developments which have been planned over a long period.”

Adding: “We are moving out of our current premises as part of a phased transition to a new model for providing our service.

IMPORTANT UPDATE ☆ Inverness Women’s Aid continues to operate as normal, providing support to women & families and we… Posted by Inverness Women's Aid on Thursday, 6 April 2023

“This model will involve having an outreach base and continued support for women to obtain safe and appropriate accommodation within the community.

“The numbers of women and families using our refuge accommodation in the last year has decreased significantly – this new approach will make better use of our already insufficient funding and enable us to continue to meet the real needs of our clients.

“This is a model similar to ones used by many Women’s Aid services across Scotland.”

In a fresh statement this morning, Highland Council said it was given no prior notice of the changes.

A council spokeswoman said that no funding had been cut for the service.

She said: “Highland Council has been made aware that Inverness Women’s Aid has taken the decision to change the service that they provide, which includes closing the Inverness refuge.

“The council received no prior notice of this decision and so cannot provide any information about the reason for this change of practice.

“However, Inverness Women’s Aid has released its own statement of reassurance.”