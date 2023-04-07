Inverness Women’s Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city’s women’s refuge centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Women’s Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city’s women’s refuge centre

On Thursday, Highland Council bosses said refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided.

By Michelle Henderson
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Women’s Aid bosses have hit back at Highland Council after the authority announced refuge provisions would stop across Inverness.

Inverness Women’s Aid have confirmed that refuge accommodation remains available to women and families across the city.

Women’s Aid said a number of changes were being made to the delivery of its services, including the closure of the city’s refuge centre.

It said a new model of operation will see the creation of an outreach base, where staff will work to secure suitable accommodation for individuals in the community.

The announcement came hours after Highland Council released a statement stating that refuge provision in Inverness would no longer be available.

Furious women’s representatives and residents condemned the decision, citing fears over its widespread implications for victims of domestic abuse.

‘We are absolutely here for anyone’

Within hours of the announcement, Inverness Women’s Aid said it wanted to clear up the confusion stressing services continue to operate as normal.

However, it admitted several changes were in the works, including a move from its current premises.

A statement read: “Inverness Women’s Aid continues to operate as normal, providing support to women and families and we are absolutely here for anyone who needs our services.

“We are aware that stories about changes to our service have appeared on social media this evening, subsequent to a press release from Highland Council.

“We just want to clarify that our service is indeed undergoing some changes but these are very positive developments which have been planned over a long period.”

Adding: “We are moving out of our current premises as part of a phased transition to a new model for providing our service.

IMPORTANT UPDATE ☆ Inverness Women’s Aid continues to operate as normal, providing support to women & families and we…

Posted by Inverness Women's Aid on Thursday, 6 April 2023

“This model will involve having an outreach base and continued support for women to obtain safe and appropriate accommodation within the community.

“The numbers of women and families using our refuge accommodation in the last year has decreased significantly – this new approach will make better use of our already insufficient funding and enable us to continue to meet the real needs of our clients.

“This is a model similar to ones used by many Women’s Aid services across Scotland.”

In a fresh statement this morning, Highland Council said it was given no prior notice of the changes.

A council spokeswoman said that no funding had been cut for the service.

She said: “Highland Council has been made aware that Inverness Women’s Aid has taken the decision to change the service that they provide, which includes closing the Inverness refuge.

“The council received no prior notice of this decision and so cannot provide any information about the reason for this change of practice.

“However, Inverness Women’s Aid has released its own statement of reassurance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
No plans to scrap fluid rule says Hial as other airports adopt new 3D…
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness women's refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer…
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Enjoy exceptional Asian cuisine at these 5 restaurants in Inverness
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Frustrated farmer verbally abused government official in row over funding delays
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Easter forecast: Sun, rain and cloud in weekend weather lottery
Caledonian Stadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle oppose Glasgow club's attempts to 'copy' name
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…

Most Read

1
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
On Thursday, Highland Council announced that refuge provisions in Inverness would no longer be provided. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented