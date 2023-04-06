Inverness women’s refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer support

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The women’s refuge centre in Inverness has closed with immediate effect, Highland Council has announced.

The service, which supports victims escaping domestic abuse, is traditionally delivered by Women’s Aid.

Victims are offered a place of safety, as officials work to support their needs.

Council bosses confirmed this evening that the provision is no longer available within Inverness.

The reason for the breakdown of support is unclear.

Alternative support options remain available to those in need.

What can women do?

Highland Council’s housing service currently provides emergency accommodation to victims of domestic abuse, which will offer an immediate place of safety.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Highland Council regrettably informs that the refuge provision within Inverness (run by Women’s Aid) is no longer being provided.

“Advice is offered during the course of temporary accommodation and housing will work with partner agencies such as Police Scotland to ensure that the household safety is paramount at all times.”

If you require help and support, please contact the homelessness team on 01349 886691 over evenings and weekends or 01349 886602 on Monday – Friday office hours.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick described the announcement as “abrupt and concerning.”

She said: “This news feels abrupt and concerning and I’m sure many will be feeling the same. I know the value of the support that Inverness Women’s Aid provides and I am here to support them as a local MSP if they wish.

“I urge any constituent in need to make use of the homelessness helpline the Highland Council has publicised and phone 999 if they are in immediate danger. The national Domestic Abuse helpline can provide confidential information and support and is available at 0800 027 1234.”

More to follow.