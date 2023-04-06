Inverness women’s refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness women’s refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer support

Women's Aid run the programme in the Inverness area.

By Michelle Henderson
Highland Council bosses confirmed this evening that this provision is no longer available within Inverness.
Highland Council bosses confirmed this evening that this provision is no longer available within Inverness. Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The women’s refuge centre in Inverness has closed with immediate effect, Highland Council has announced.

The service, which supports victims escaping domestic abuse, is traditionally delivered by Women’s Aid.

Victims are offered a place of safety, as officials work to support their needs.

Council bosses confirmed this evening that the provision is no longer available within Inverness.

The reason for the breakdown of support is unclear.

Alternative support options remain available to those in need.

What can women do?

Highland Council’s housing service currently provides emergency accommodation to victims of domestic abuse, which will offer an immediate place of safety.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Highland Council regrettably informs that the refuge provision within Inverness (run by Women’s Aid) is no longer being provided.

“Advice is offered during the course of temporary accommodation and housing will work with partner agencies such as Police Scotland to ensure that the household safety is paramount at all times.”

If you require help and support, please contact the homelessness team on 01349 886691 over evenings and weekends or 01349 886602 on Monday – Friday office hours.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick described the announcement as “abrupt and concerning.”

She said: “This news feels abrupt and concerning and I’m sure many will be feeling the same. I know the value of the support that Inverness Women’s Aid provides and I am here to support them as a local MSP if they wish.

“I urge any constituent in need to make use of the homelessness helpline the Highland Council has publicised and phone 999 if they are in immediate danger. The national Domestic Abuse helpline can provide confidential information and support and is available at 0800 027 1234.”

More to follow.

