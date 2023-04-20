Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caledonian Thistle players and fans will pay tribute on Saturday to “club legend” and former kitman and groundsman, Tommy Cumming, who has died.

Mr Cumming was an integral part of the Caley Thistle and Caledonian FC staff for nearly 50 years.

He was a larger-than-life and hugely respected character whose impact at the Scottish League club saw him being introduced to incoming bosses as the ‘general manager’.

He witnessed all the club’s successes, from starting in the league, to qualifying for Europe and winning the Scottish Cup.

Poignant matchday

A minute’s applause will be held on Saturday when Caley Thistle entertain Dundee in a crunch promotion match.

Adding further poignancy to the occasion, the match will be attended by reunited members of the Caledonian FC ‘ Invincibles’ team, 40 years after they won the Highland League unbeaten in 1982-83.

Mr Cumming, 77, who had been fighting cancer for some time, had hoped to join the reunion.

He had been ill for around three years, having overcome cancer twice before.

Latterly he had been maintaining the grass at Caley Thistle training facility at Fort George.

Even when illness forced to give up working, he was a regular visitor to the stadium on match days and to oversee work on the pitch.

While being looked after in the Highland Hospice, he was visited regularly by past and present players and staff members of the club.

Other former players, now playing elsewhere including abroad, also sent him messages of support by video.

Respect of the players

Caley Thistle director Graeme Bennett said: “He was a character to say the least. He was his own man who didn’t suffer fools gladly.

“But Tommy had the respect of all the players. He was very much part of the club’s success.

“You needed characters like him in the dressing room.

“When we used to introduce Tommy to new managers I said ‘he’s not really the groundsman, he’s the general manager.’”

He formed a strong friendship with one particular manager, Steve Patterson. Unusually for a groundsman, often could be seen in the management dugout on match days.

Born in Geddes, near Nairn, Mr Cumming, who was previously a groundsman at Clachnacuddin FC, joined Caledonian FC in 1972.

He worked as kitman and groundsman, jobs he used to do after finishing his shift as a milkman with Stratton Dairy.

He also worked for Highland Omnibuses and Macrae and Dick.

He moved to Inverness Caledonian Thistle following the merger with Inverness Thistle and became an award-winning groundsman.

Lifelong friend Jim Falconer, a former Caley Thistle secretary, said: “Tommy was a good friend and I will miss him.

“He was a one-off. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. I never heard a bad word about him.

Infectious enthusiasm

“There are so many stories about Tommy and the lengths he went to provide the best pitch and kit possible.

“It was his pride and joy and he took it personally if a match had to be postponed because of the weather.”

Among many stories told about Mr Cumming’s time as groundsman at Caledonian was the occasion when Hibs played a pre-season friendly at Telford Street Park.

Thirty minutes from kick-off he realised he had painted white lines eight yards from the by-line at one end, rather than six yards.

But he quickly used a pot of green paint to obscure the lines and completed the regular markings with seconds to spare.

He was a legend and will be sorely missed. Peter Corbett

Mr Cumming is survived by his wife Margaret and two sons Thomas and Gary and eight grandchildren.

Former Thistle, Clach and Caley player Peter Corbett, added: “Tommy lived for his family and football.

“He was a great groundsman but his interest in the game went well beyond keeping the pitch in good order.

“His enthusiasm was infectious and he was passionate about the team, getting to know all the players.

“The number of visitors he received at the hospice was remarkable and demonstrated the friendships he made down the years and the respect players and management had for him.

‘We won’t see his likes again’

“He was a legend and will be sorely missed. Our sympathies go to Margaret, Thomas and Gary and the wider family at this time.”

ICT CEO Scot Gardiner said Mr Cumming was always positive about the team and the club.

“Tommy was such a character and in terms of service to football in Inverness, we won’t see his like again.”

