Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they’re owed to avoid strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they’re owed to avoid strike

Staff at New Craigs Hospital are owed more than £450,000 in backdated pay.

By Stuart Findlay
Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fergus Ewing has joined calls for NHS Highland to settle a pay dispute with low-paid workers at an Inverness hospital.

Workers at New Craigs Hospital are considering strike action over £450,000 in unpaid wages.

The Press and Journal reported yesterday that some staff are owed up to £20,000.

NHS Highland and Robertson Facilities Management issued a joint statement saying it was being looked at.

But added that it is a “lengthy process”.

Now Mr Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn, has joined the fight. He wants to see the issue settled immediately.

‘I can see no excuse for delay’

Mr Ewing said: “The sums are legally due by the employer and should therefore surely be paid forthwith.

“I can see no excuse for delay. Were we late in paying taxes to government, we must pay interest.

“This should be the case here. I shall raise with the health board in order to sort this out immediately.”

The staff work for Robertson Facilities Management. They are mostly caterers, porters and domestic workers.

Inspectors raised concerns for staff and patient safety at New Craigs Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

They receive the minimum wage but following the threat of strike action were placed in the NHS Scotland pay structure, Agenda for Change.

That decision was signed off by previous health secretary and now First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The new pay rates started on April 1.

But the rise is still to reach workers and support staff at the psychiatric hospital.

Support for strike is ‘inevitable’

GMB Scotland organiser John McCartney said earlier this week staff are being asked to vote on industrial action in a consultative ballot.

The union has written to health minister Michael Matheson, asking him to intervene.

Mr McCartney said: “Their patience has been stretched to breaking point.

“The strength of feeling and anger among our workers would suggest support for strike action is inevitable.”

A spokeswoman on behalf of NHS Highland and Robertson Facilities Management assured the Press and Journal yesterday the issue was being looked at.

She said: “We are working together through a period of due diligence to ensure that employees receive the correct backdated remuneration.

“This is a lengthy process and we have kept employees informed at every stage.”

For all the latest Inverness news and updates, join our Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract
Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Miracle on the A93: Heart attack cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask's belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage - at six-a-side World Cup
Fergus Ewing said he can see no reason for the delay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
No jail for stranger who followed woman into her home and sexually assaulted her

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]