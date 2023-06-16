Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they’re owed to avoid strike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fergus Ewing has joined calls for NHS Highland to settle a pay dispute with low-paid workers at an Inverness hospital.

Workers at New Craigs Hospital are considering strike action over £450,000 in unpaid wages.

The Press and Journal reported yesterday that some staff are owed up to £20,000.

NHS Highland and Robertson Facilities Management issued a joint statement saying it was being looked at.

But added that it is a “lengthy process”.

Now Mr Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn, has joined the fight. He wants to see the issue settled immediately.

‘I can see no excuse for delay’

Mr Ewing said: “The sums are legally due by the employer and should therefore surely be paid forthwith.

“I can see no excuse for delay. Were we late in paying taxes to government, we must pay interest.

“This should be the case here. I shall raise with the health board in order to sort this out immediately.”

The staff work for Robertson Facilities Management. They are mostly caterers, porters and domestic workers.

They receive the minimum wage but following the threat of strike action were placed in the NHS Scotland pay structure, Agenda for Change.

That decision was signed off by previous health secretary and now First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The new pay rates started on April 1.

But the rise is still to reach workers and support staff at the psychiatric hospital.

Support for strike is ‘inevitable’

GMB Scotland organiser John McCartney said earlier this week staff are being asked to vote on industrial action in a consultative ballot.

The union has written to health minister Michael Matheson, asking him to intervene.

Mr McCartney said: “Their patience has been stretched to breaking point.

“The strength of feeling and anger among our workers would suggest support for strike action is inevitable.”

A spokeswoman on behalf of NHS Highland and Robertson Facilities Management assured the Press and Journal yesterday the issue was being looked at.

She said: “We are working together through a period of due diligence to ensure that employees receive the correct backdated remuneration.

“This is a lengthy process and we have kept employees informed at every stage.”

For all the latest Inverness news and updates, join our Facebook group.