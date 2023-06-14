Low-paid Inverness hospital staff to vote on strike action over £450,000 in unpaid wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Inverness

Low-paid Inverness hospital staff to vote on strike action over £450,000 in unpaid wages

Some support staff at New Craigs Hospital are owed up to £20,000 each in backdated pay.

By Stuart Findlay
New Craigs Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Some of NHS Highland’s lowest paid workers are considering strike action over £450,000 in unpaid wages.

GMB Scotland has written to health secretary Michael Matheson urging him to help secure the money owed to staff working for Robertson Facilities Management at New Craigs Hospital in Inverness.

The workers are mostly caterers, domestics and porters.

They receive the minimum wage but following the threat of strike action were placed in the NHS Scotland pay structure, Agenda for Change.

That decision was signed off by previous health secretary and now First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Patience ‘stretched to breaking point’

The new pay rates started on April 1.

But the rise is still to reach workers and support staff at the psychiatric hospital are owed up to £20,000 each in backdated payments.

GMB Scotland organiser John McCartney said staff are now being asked to vote on industrial action in a consultative ballot.

He described the staff involved as being among the lowest paid but most crucial workers in the NHS.

Mr McCartney added they are angry and feel betrayed that the rise promised has still not been reached them.

A rally in London in support of striking NHS junior doctors.
The threat of strike action is hanging over many parts of the public sector, Image: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

He said: “Our members have followed the agreed process. They have patiently waited to be paid the money they are owed and have been promised.

“Their patience has been stretched to breaking point, however. After repeatedly calling on NHS Highland to do the right thing we have written to the health secretary urging him to urgently intervene.

“In the meantime, we are in the process of holding an informal workplace ballot on industrial action.

“The strength of feeling and anger among our workers would suggest support for strike action is inevitable.”

Cost of living crisis hitting NHS workers

Talk of industrial action has become commonplace across the country.

Double-digit inflation and the spiralling cost of living crisis have accelerated worker concerns.

Other GMB Scotland members in the NHS and the ambulance service accepted an improved pay offer from the Scottish Government earlier this year.

Its members accepted the offer in March by a majority of 59.7%.

That offer included a commitment to modernising Agenda for Change.

A spokeswoman on behalf of NHS Highland and Robertson Facilities Management said the backdated pay issue is being worked on.

She added: “We are working together through a period of due diligence to ensure that employees receive the correct backdated remuneration.

“This is a lengthy process and we have kept employees informed at every stage.”

