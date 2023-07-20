Death of man at Culloden bus stop ‘not suspicous’

The death of a man at a bus stop in Culloden is being treated as “not suspicious”, police have confirmed.

Officers erected tape around the shelter on Barn Church Road in the town yesterday evening following the incident that happened at about 4pm.

Police officers patrolled the area and the bus stop was closed while investigations were carried out.

The death at the Culloden bus stop was initially treated as “unexplained”.

Today, a police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Barn Church Road area of Culloden at around 4pm on Wednesday following the sudden death of a man.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”