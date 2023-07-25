Man, 27, charged in connection with fatal crash in Orkney

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Orkney.

An 82-year-old woman died following a crash on the A965 at Curister, near Finstown, on October 15, 2022.

The accident involved a red Land Rover Discovery and a black Volkswagen Golf.

Emergency services attended and the woman, a passenger of the Discovery, was taken to Balfour Hospital with serious injuries.

She was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died the next day.

The driver of the Golf and the driver of the Discovery were both treated for minor injuries at Balfour Hospital.

The 27-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal accident.

He is expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court at a later date.