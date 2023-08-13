Concerns grow for missing 32-year-old Inverness woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Concerns grow for missing 32-year-old Inverness woman

Police say it is 'unusual' for her not to be in touch with anyone for this length of time.

By Michelle Henderson
Connie Gordon is missing from Inverness
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.

32-year-old woman Connie Gordon has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness at around 9 pm on Friday.

Police say it is ‘unusual’ for her not to be in touch with anyone for this length of time.

Connie Gordon is missing from Inverness

As concerns grow for her welfare, Inverness officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.

Police in Inverness are appealing for any information to help trace 32-year-old Connie Gordon, also known as Connie…

Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Sunday, 13 August 2023

The missing woman is described as being around 5ft 9ins of slim, medium build with dyed blonde shoulder-length hair.

Ms Gordon was last seen in Inverness wearing a pink crop top and light blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 1917 of August 12.

More from Inverness

Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman pulled pint glass from waistband and threw it at officer's face
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in…
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Son of missing Inverness woman caught with axe and knife in Asda
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Drunk man fined after staggered into road and threatening concerned motorists
A9 road improvements to be carried out at Cromarty Bridge.
Late night delays expected due to road improvements on A9 south of Cromarty Bridge
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman threatened to eat police officer's nose 'clean off'
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Folk star Hannah Rarity set to delight Under Canvas audiences with new album sneak…
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
'They have reneged on a promise to the Highlands': A9 campaigner fears dualling plan…
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland
Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Friday evening. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman taken to hospital following four-vehicle collision in busy Inverness car park