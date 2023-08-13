Concerns grow for missing 32-year-old Inverness woman

32-year-old woman Connie Gordon has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Connie Gordon, also known as Connie Watkiss, was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness at around 9 pm on Friday.

Police say it is ‘unusual’ for her not to be in touch with anyone for this length of time.

As concerns grow for her welfare, Inverness officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.

Police in Inverness are appealing for any information to help trace 32-year-old Connie Gordon, also known as Connie… Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Sunday, 13 August 2023

The missing woman is described as being around 5ft 9ins of slim, medium build with dyed blonde shoulder-length hair.

Ms Gordon was last seen in Inverness wearing a pink crop top and light blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 1917 of August 12.