Miss Scotland Chelsie Allison reveals why Highland Hospice is so close to her heart

Chelsie's great granny and close friend were both under the care of the hospice before they passed away.

By Michelle Henderson
Chelsie Allison beaming as the Miss Scotland crown sits on her blonde hair.
Chelsie Allison was crowned Miss Scotland and will go on to represent Scotland at Miss World in India. Image: Andy Barr.

Miss Scotland winner Chelsie Allison has spoken of her love and admiration for the Highland Hospice.

The 26-year-old chose to raise awareness and donations for the Highland palliative care charity as she competed in the 2023 Miss Scotland contest.

The cause is very close to her heart, with her great granny and close friend both admitted during their battles with cancer.

Speaking to The P&J, the Inverness retail manager turned beauty pageant winner says the charity and its efforts deserve greater recognition.

She said: “The Highland Hospice has always been a charity which is very close to my and my family’s hearts. My great granny, Nancy Conaghan, and very close family friend, Clair Rennie, were both taken into the Hospice before they passed away.

Exterior image of the Highland Hospice building glistening in the sun.
Chelsie has been raising awareness and donations for the Highland Hospice; a charity close to her heart. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“They were able to live the last of their lives to the fullest; they were provided with the highest level of care and through that, we believe they both passed in the most peaceful way possible.

“I truly believe the Highland Hospice should be a more widely-recognised organisation – the work they do for both their patients and the families of the patients is incredible.”

For the newly-crowned Miss Scotland, paying it forward and caring for those less fortunate has always been a part of her nature.

She added: “I’m very aware there are people less fortunate than myself, and it is for this reason that my charity work is very important to me. I’d like to think I’ve been giving back my whole life.”

‘I would love to be remembered as a Miss Scotland who was a great ambassador’

On Friday, Chelsie was crowned at a glittering ceremony in The Corinthian in Glasgow.

She beat 11 other finalists to the top spot, with Olivia-Maree Wilson, from Kilsyth, and Klaire Ambat, from Glasgow, declared runners-up.

Chelsie being crowned at the final of Miss Scotland on Friday.
Chelsie was crowned Miss Scotland during a glittering ceremony in The Corinthian in Glasgo on Friday. Image: Andy Barr

In December, the young Invernesian will jet off to India to represent the country at the 71st Miss World competition.

Chelsie says she is “proud” to bring the crown home to her band of loyal supporters.

She said: “I feel like I’m dreaming. I don’t think this feeling will ever sink in. I’m so grateful to have been given this opportunity.

“No one ever expects to win, it’s only something you can wish for. I would never take it for granted, there were so many amazing girls, it could have been any one of us.

“I’m so proud to be able to bring the crown home to the Highlands. The people of the Highlands have really been behind me throughout this whole journey, the support has been immense.”

Chelsie pictures in a floor length silver dress standing in front of a throne.
Miss Scotland hopes to be a great ambassador for her country. Image: Andy Barr.

She is now setting her sights on India to compete at the Miss World competition.

Looking ahead to the contest, she said: “I’m looking forward to the whole experience. Visiting a new country, meeting 120 other girls from different countries, it’s all really exciting to me.”

Chelsie says her hope is to be remembered for her charitable work and efforts to help those in need.

She added: “I would love to be remembered as a Miss Scotland who was a great ambassador for her country and help as many charities as I possibly can.”