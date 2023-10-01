Inverness retail manager Chelsie Allison crowned Miss Scotland 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness retail manager Chelsie Allison crowned Miss Scotland 2023

Chelsie Allison was one of 12 finalists shortlisted in the Miss Scotland final.

By Michelle Henderson
Chelsie Allison posing in a blue flowery dress.
Chelsie Allison from Inverness has been crowned Miss Scotland 2023. Image: Chelsie Allison.

An Inverness retail manager has been crowned Miss Scotland 2023.

Chelsie Allison will now represent her country at Miss World after taking top place in the national competition on Friday night.

The 26-year-old beat 10 other finalists to the top spot, with Olivia-Maree Wilson, from Kilsyth, and Klaire Ambat, from Glasgow, declared runners-up.

Chelsea was crowned at a glittering ceremony in The Corinthian in Glasgow.

She’ll be jetting off to India in December to represent Scotland at the upcoming 71st Miss World competition.

Chelsie dreamed of bringing Miss Scotland crown to the Highlands

Earlier this month, the retail manager dreamed of bringing the Miss Scotland crown home to the Highlands.

It is the second time she’s competed in the Miss Scotland contest.

In 2018, she reached the finals but narrowly missed out on claiming first place.

Throughout this year’s competition, she has helped to raise awareness and donations for her chosen charity, Highland Hospice.

On Friday, the palliative care charity staff took to social media to congratulate the newly crowned Miss Scotland.

They wrote: “Huge well done to the gorgeous Chelsie Allison who has just been crowned Miss Scotland 2023.

“We are absolutely delighted for you and massive thanks for choosing Highland Hospice as your nominated charity.”

Dr Kieren Bong from Essence Medical Cosmetic Clinic was among this year’s judging panel.

Taking to his firm’s Facebook page after the competition, he wished Miss Allison all the best for the new and exciting chapter ahead.

He wrote: “Chelsie Allison from Inverness was crowned the 2023 Miss Scotland last night.

“She took the crown ahead of Olivia-Maree Wilson and Klaire Ambat.

“The pageant was held in Glasgow, with 11 women from around Scotland competing for the crown.

“Chelsie said she would use this prestigious platform to further her charity work and emphasised her passion for raising awareness for various different causes.

“My job as one of the judges has now concluded, and I wish Chelsie the very best in her preparation for the upcoming Miss World in India.”

