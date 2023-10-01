Inverness retail manager Chelsie Allison crowned Miss Scotland 2023

An Inverness retail manager has been crowned Miss Scotland 2023.

Chelsie Allison will now represent her country at Miss World after taking top place in the national competition on Friday night.

The 26-year-old beat 10 other finalists to the top spot, with Olivia-Maree Wilson, from Kilsyth, and Klaire Ambat, from Glasgow, declared runners-up.

Chelsea was crowned at a glittering ceremony in The Corinthian in Glasgow.

She’ll be jetting off to India in December to represent Scotland at the upcoming 71st Miss World competition.

Chelsie dreamed of bringing Miss Scotland crown to the Highlands

Earlier this month, the retail manager dreamed of bringing the Miss Scotland crown home to the Highlands.

It is the second time she’s competed in the Miss Scotland contest.

In 2018, she reached the finals but narrowly missed out on claiming first place.

Throughout this year’s competition, she has helped to raise awareness and donations for her chosen charity, Highland Hospice.

On Friday, the palliative care charity staff took to social media to congratulate the newly crowned Miss Scotland.

They wrote: “Huge well done to the gorgeous Chelsie Allison who has just been crowned Miss Scotland 2023.

“We are absolutely delighted for you and massive thanks for choosing Highland Hospice as your nominated charity.”

Dr Kieren Bong from Essence Medical Cosmetic Clinic was among this year’s judging panel.

Taking to his firm’s Facebook page after the competition, he wished Miss Allison all the best for the new and exciting chapter ahead.

He wrote: “Chelsie Allison from Inverness was crowned the 2023 Miss Scotland last night.

“She took the crown ahead of Olivia-Maree Wilson and Klaire Ambat.

“The pageant was held in Glasgow, with 11 women from around Scotland competing for the crown.

“Chelsie said she would use this prestigious platform to further her charity work and emphasised her passion for raising awareness for various different causes.

“My job as one of the judges has now concluded, and I wish Chelsie the very best in her preparation for the upcoming Miss World in India.”