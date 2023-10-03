Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group

New era starts for Michael Reid, who co-founded the Granite City business 33 years ago.

By Keith Findlay
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners. Alongside Mr Shaunak outside Meston Reid's office on Carden Place, Aberdeen, are, l-r, Mark Brown, Michael Reid, Alan Stewart and William Anderson. Image: Engage PR

Aberdeen firm Meston Reid & Co is now part of one of the UK’s largest accountancy groups, MHA, following a “merger”.

All five former partners, including Meston Reid managing partner Michael Reid, and 29 staff at the Granite City practice are staying on.

The Aberdeen business, based on Carden Place, will trade  under the MHA name from now on.

A spokesman described the deal as “a merger of interests”. No financial details are being disclosed.

Meston Reid’s 33 years of service to diverse clients across the north-east

It heralds the start of a new era for Mr Reid, 64, an insolvency expert who teamed up with Delyth Parkinson and Robin Reid to launch Meston Reid 33 years ago.

The practice gained a reputation for its expertise in tax, audit, insolvency, corporate finance, business advisory, payroll and landed estates.

MHA, which now boasts 128 partners and 1,462 staff across 20 UK offices, is inheriting a diverse client base, spanning small and medium-sized enterprises to larger companies across various sectors, including energy.

Michael Reid at Meston Reid.
Michael Reid at Meston Reid. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Mr Reid said: “To continue to provide an ever progressive and evolving level of service to our clients in terms of range, scope and reach, we felt it was time to partner with a larger and equally ambitious organisation.

“Following previous interactions with MHA and by gaining a deeper understanding of their values, ethos and client-centric approach, it became clear to us they were an ideal partner.”

The Aberdeen team also hopes to benefit from MHA’s membership of the Baker Tilly International network.

MHA’s first foray into Scotland

MHA, which has an overseas office in the Cayman Islands, is making is first foray into Scotland.

Meston Reid is its third acquisition this year, following “mergers” with two firms in Wales.

MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak said: “Meston Reid & Co is a significant merger for MHA, enabling us to continue expanding and investing within a thriving business community in a region which has great synergies with MHA’s growth sectors.”

Mr Shaunak said the deal would give Meston Reid’s clients access a wider range of specialists and “enhanced” national and international offering, while still retaining a “highly personal local service”.

He added: “In addition, this merger opens up new avenues for professional development for both the partners and staff in Aberdeen, all of whom we are retaining, and presents enticing career prospects for fresh talent seeking to join our team.”

Headcount to grow in Aberdeen

MHA said it aimed to recruit more staff for its new Aberdeen office and was considering further “mergers” in Scotland as part of its growth strategy.

All five former Meston Reid partners – also including Mark Brown, William Anderson, Alan Stewart and Martin Cheyne – are now partners at MHA.

