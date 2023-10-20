Friends of Old High Church faces competition for historic building as closing date looms

A volunteer group faces competition in trying to take over a landmark Inverness church it has been looking after.

The Old High Church, which has links to the time of St Columba, is on the market for offers over £150,000.

The Church of Scotland has announced a closing date of 12pm on November 13.

The Friends of the Old High was formed in 2014 to help care for the building and welcome visitors.

It has become the focus of a rescue bid and set up a steering group to push forward its plans.

But Church officials have confirmed other offers have been made for the historic building.

New chapter for old church

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “We have had many viewings and there are already offers on the table.

“But we have agreed to a November closing date to allow other groups the opportunity to make an offer.

“We hope this will lead to a successful outcome for both the church building and wider Inverness and Highland community and be the beginning of a new chapter for one of the city’s oldest and best known buildings.”

It means there is limited time left for the Friends group to raise money for a purchase.

Jean Slater, the steering group chair, said: “We are a diverse group of individuals with all kinds of skills but with one common aim – we love the building and its place in the history of our town.

“It must be kept alive, active and welcoming.

“For centuries it has been at the centre of so many lives and events. It’s not just the fabric, it’s the peoples’ legacy it represents.”

She said the group does not know how many other interested parties there are in buying the church.

“We are still hopeful. We are going to put in a bid and it’s up to the Church to decide who they will sell to.

“It makes you more focused when you have a closing date. We will remain positive until we know otherwise.”

In May the friends group outlined their vision for the church as a performance, exhibition and community facility.

What is the group’s plan for the church?

Among the plans are a 400-seat auditorium, café, shop and an interactive family history facility.

It wants to create a sanctuary in the vestry to welcome pilgrims on the St Columba Trail.

This would also contain memorials to past and present parishioners.

It would highlight the Old High’s central role in the civic life of Inverness and its links to the Cameron Highlanders.

A survey was launched to get views on the landmark’s future use, alongside a Crowdfunder appeal to buy the property and preserve its historical importance.

It is being supported by Impact Hub Inverness and is taking on specialist consultants to develop its plans.

The Old High’s fate was sealed in 2021 when the congregation voted 179-71 to close the building and retain the joint charge of St Stephen’s.

The joint kirk session and Inverness Presbytery also voted to shut the Old High.

The decision was then passed to the Kirk’s General Trustees who own the building.

Under charity law, the general trustees and the Kirk Session have a duty to attempt to obtain best value for any building which they sell.

St Michael’s Mount, where the church stands, is where St Columba reputedly brought Christianity to the Highlands in 565 AD.

The current building dates from 1772 and is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

The church held its last regular service in January 2022 and formally closed as a place of worship in March last year.

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.