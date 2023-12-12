Inverness £1m axe-throwing bar nears completion as owner targets opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness £1m axe-throwing bar nears completion as owner targets opening date

Table tennis, giant foosball and beer pong will also be on offer at the three-storey venue.

By Alex Banks
Taran Campbell, who is opening Playback Bar on Academy Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Taran Campbell, who is opening Playback Bar on Academy Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness axe-throwing and multi-activity bar which will cost more than £1 million is eight to 10 weeks away from opening according to its owners.

Taran Campbell and David Montgomery are the brains behind Playback Bar.

The multi-storey bar will offer food and drinks as well as a range of activities including axe-throwing, beer pong and giant foosball.

Taran and David, who also opened Infinity Trampoline Park in Inverness seven years ago, are hopeful the new Academy Street facilities will offer “competitive socialising”.

No expenses spared as Playback Bar development nears completion

Taran said the pair will invest more than £1 million to complete the development, which had its license granted in March.

He said: “Everything is progressing really well at the moment – we’re eight to 10 weeks away.

“I like to think David and I are fun-loving guys and that’s where the idea came from – being able to offer Inverness a new and unique experience.

“We had looked at buying a different bar in Inverness but we wanted to make sure we were different and had our own stamp on it.

“We’re pushing the boat out for everything – walls have come down and more have gone up.

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors. premises Image: Google Maps

“I can see the full vision from my head coming together in real life.”

Taran also said the doors won’t be rushed open as they aim to have everything as they envision.

He added: “It has cost us an arm and a leg – it’s north of a million pounds.

“Of course I can’t wait to be open but I also need everything to be perfect and just the way we want it.

“We’ve just filled the role of general manager and will build the staff team once we’re closer to opening.

“So much effort is going into making everything the top Inverness has to offer; the food, the drinks – all of it.”

What activities will be on offer?

The Playback Bar development, which is located on the former site of Pondem Homes, will stretch across three floors.

Taran said table tennis, beer pong, axe-throwing, shuffleboards, giants foosball and pool will all be available.

The owners will also look at adding an arcade and are keeping a couple of surprises up their sleeves.

He added: “There will be a range of activities as well as food and drink.

“Of course the axe-throwing will take all of the headlines but to us it’s so much more.

“We have two outdoor terraces which overlook Inverness – it’s a pretty rare thing to have in such a central location.”

Taran also believes despite not being the world’s first activity bar, there will be a unique experience on offer.

He added: “When we went out to London, the United States and more to visit these kind of bars they always had a bowling alley feel to them.

“We’ve both fancied adding all of the cool activities to Inverness but making sure people know it isn’t all that’s on offer.

“Our plan is to be a location for just drinks or just food as well as the activities.

“If we can pull people in regardless then it’ll be amazing and if they’re here for all three – then even better.”

