Inverness £1m axe-throwing bar nears completion as owner targets opening date

An Inverness axe-throwing and multi-activity bar which will cost more than £1 million is eight to 10 weeks away from opening according to its owners.

Taran Campbell and David Montgomery are the brains behind Playback Bar.

The multi-storey bar will offer food and drinks as well as a range of activities including axe-throwing, beer pong and giant foosball.

Taran and David, who also opened Infinity Trampoline Park in Inverness seven years ago, are hopeful the new Academy Street facilities will offer “competitive socialising”.

No expenses spared as Playback Bar development nears completion

Taran said the pair will invest more than £1 million to complete the development, which had its license granted in March.

He said: “Everything is progressing really well at the moment – we’re eight to 10 weeks away.

“I like to think David and I are fun-loving guys and that’s where the idea came from – being able to offer Inverness a new and unique experience.

“We had looked at buying a different bar in Inverness but we wanted to make sure we were different and had our own stamp on it.

“We’re pushing the boat out for everything – walls have come down and more have gone up.

“I can see the full vision from my head coming together in real life.”

Taran also said the doors won’t be rushed open as they aim to have everything as they envision.

He added: “It has cost us an arm and a leg – it’s north of a million pounds.

“Of course I can’t wait to be open but I also need everything to be perfect and just the way we want it.

“We’ve just filled the role of general manager and will build the staff team once we’re closer to opening.

“So much effort is going into making everything the top Inverness has to offer; the food, the drinks – all of it.”

What activities will be on offer?

The Playback Bar development, which is located on the former site of Pondem Homes, will stretch across three floors.

Taran said table tennis, beer pong, axe-throwing, shuffleboards, giants foosball and pool will all be available.

The owners will also look at adding an arcade and are keeping a couple of surprises up their sleeves.

He added: “There will be a range of activities as well as food and drink.

“Of course the axe-throwing will take all of the headlines but to us it’s so much more.

“We have two outdoor terraces which overlook Inverness – it’s a pretty rare thing to have in such a central location.”

Taran also believes despite not being the world’s first activity bar, there will be a unique experience on offer.

He added: “When we went out to London, the United States and more to visit these kind of bars they always had a bowling alley feel to them.

“We’ve both fancied adding all of the cool activities to Inverness but making sure people know it isn’t all that’s on offer.

“Our plan is to be a location for just drinks or just food as well as the activities.

“If we can pull people in regardless then it’ll be amazing and if they’re here for all three – then even better.”