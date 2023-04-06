Enjoy exceptional Asian cuisine at these 5 restaurants in Inverness

There are plentiful restaurants in Inverness. But for those of you after Asian cuisine, we have the go-to businesses to visit that will satisfy your cravings.

Serving an enticing range of soups, stir fries, sharing platters, seafood dishes and curries, the following venues are sure to leave you yearning for more after stopping by.

Here are our [the Press and Journal food and drink team] favourite restaurants in Inverness that offer tasty Asian grub.

Ness Mahal

It’s safe to say that those looking for a substantial feed are sure to get just that when ordering from Ness Mahal.

The restaurant and takeaway has received rave reviews on Google, a lot of which have gifted the business five stars.

One read: “Easily one of the best Indian/Asian food places we’ve eaten as they had all the foods you would expect, but they were all done in their own style.”

Address: 64-66 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LP

Hou Hou Mei

JP and Karen Saint have brought years of experience working in some of the UK’s most-renowned fine-dining kitchens to their Asian-style venture Hou Hou Mei.

Officially opening its doors last July, the business has received ongoing support from locals and visitors alike with one of our P&J restaurant reviewers referring to it as “a welcome addition to impressive Inverness dining scene”.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DD

Thai Dining

Thai Dining invites customers to discover authentic Thai cuisine outside of Thailand – and with such an enticing range of dishes, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Starters include Thai fish cakes served with sweet chilli sauce and steamed pork and prawn dim sum.

For mains, choose from sharing platters, soups, curries, stir fries and seafood dishes.

Address: 85, Shire, 87 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LU

Sushi Inverness

Sushi Inverness joined vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Moonshine, Bad Girl Bakery, its sister company Good Girl Greengrocer, and The Highland Street Food Pop Up in the revamped Victorian Market last December.

Customers can tuck into classic sushi sets, veggie sushi sets, and cold drinks like blooming tea, at the market. Orders can be made online too.

Address: The Victorian Market, Queensgate, Inverness, IV1 1AX

The Tiger on The Wall

Tiger on The Wall brings customers classic Indian and Oriental dishes, two popular cuisines of Asia.

The authentic plates are full of exotic spices and flavours and can not only be enjoyed whilst sitting in the eatery, but also taken away.

Undoubtedly considered one of the best restaurants in Inverness, Tiger on The Wall is a solid pick for anyone craving Asian grub.

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, Inverness, IV3 5NQ