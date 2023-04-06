Enjoy exceptional Asian cuisine at these 5 restaurants in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Enjoy exceptional Asian cuisine at these 5 restaurants in Inverness

We have a treat for Inverness food fans that adore Asian grub.

A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

There are plentiful restaurants in Inverness. But for those of you after Asian cuisine, we have the go-to businesses to visit that will satisfy your cravings.

Serving an enticing range of soups, stir fries, sharing platters, seafood dishes and curries, the following venues are sure to leave you yearning for more after stopping by.

Here are our [the Press and Journal food and drink team] favourite restaurants in Inverness that offer tasty Asian grub.

Ness Mahal

It’s safe to say that those looking for a substantial feed are sure to get just that when ordering from Ness Mahal.

The restaurant and takeaway has received rave reviews on Google, a lot of which have gifted the business five stars.

One read: “Easily one of the best Indian/Asian food places we’ve eaten as they had all the foods you would expect, but they were all done in their own style.”

Address: 64-66 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LP

If you’re considering visiting an Asian restaurant in Inverness, pop Ness Mahal on your radar. Image: Supplied by Ness Mahal

Hou Hou Mei

JP and Karen Saint have brought years of experience working in some of the UK’s most-renowned fine-dining kitchens to their Asian-style venture Hou Hou Mei.

Officially opening its doors last July, the business has received ongoing support from locals and visitors alike with one of our P&J restaurant reviewers referring to it as “a welcome addition to impressive Inverness dining scene”.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, IV3 5DD

Sweet and sour chicken features on the menu at Hou Hou Mei. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Thai Dining

Thai Dining invites customers to discover authentic Thai cuisine outside of Thailand – and with such an enticing range of dishes, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Starters include Thai fish cakes served with sweet chilli sauce and steamed pork and prawn dim sum.

For mains, choose from sharing platters, soups, curries, stir fries and seafood dishes.

Address: 85, Shire, 87 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1LU

Sushi Inverness

Sushi Inverness joined vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Moonshine, Bad Girl Bakery, its sister company Good Girl Greengrocer, and The Highland Street Food Pop Up in the revamped Victorian Market last December.

Customers can tuck into classic sushi sets, veggie sushi sets, and cold drinks like blooming tea, at the market. Orders can be made online too.

Address: The Victorian Market, Queensgate, Inverness, IV1 1AX

Sushi Inverness opened in the Victorian Market in December. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Tiger on The Wall

Tiger on The Wall brings customers classic Indian and Oriental dishes, two popular cuisines of Asia.

The authentic plates are full of exotic spices and flavours and can not only be enjoyed whilst sitting in the eatery, but also taken away.

Undoubtedly considered one of the best restaurants in Inverness, Tiger on The Wall is a solid pick for anyone craving Asian grub.

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, Inverness, IV3 5NQ

Chicken biryani from Tiger on The Wall anyone? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Unbelievable response from the community': West Harris Trust launches new restaurant
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
T by The Sea - the new Sandend coffee trailer serving picturesque views and…
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down

Most Read

1
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…
A range of dishes available at Tiger on The Wall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
North-east finance expert suggests taking Warren Buffet's advice on crypto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented