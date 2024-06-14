The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north

Fans left at home took to Pinz in Elgin and the Inverness Ice Centre to cheer on Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener.

Fans cheer as Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans cheer as Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

The Tartan Army was out in force tonight across the north as fans in Elgin and Inverness attended fanzones to show their support for Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

There was good spirits on show throughout the evening with families packing out Pinz in Elgin and the Inverness Ice Centre which had been specially converted for the game.

With flags waving and faces painted, it was a night to remember for those in attendance despite the loss as Scotland launched their campaign to progress from the group stages of a major tournament.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was in Elgin for the action while reporter Alberto Molina watched the game in Inverness.

Fans watch the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hoping for the best, fans at Pinz cheer on Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans at the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Watching on as Scotland fall to defeat at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The official fan zone at Pinz, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Braving the rain, this fan cheers on his side in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A Scotland fan reacts to the game while at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans watch as Scotland fall to defeat at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Earlier in the evening, fans were in a celebratory mood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cheers! Fans get ready to watch Scotland in action. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
High spirits before the game gets underway at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans pose for our photographer ahead of the game. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Youngsters play football ahead of watching it live. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
This group take in the atmosphere at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Scotland fans give our photographer a cheer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A group cheer ahead of the game. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cheers at kick-off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans cheer as Scotland get the game underway. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans in a celebratory mood before kick-off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans look on as Scotland look to be headed towards defeat. Image: Jason  Hedges/DC Thomson
A fan reacts to Scotland conceding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
Fans at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
Fans gather to watch the game at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
A young family take a picture at Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
Cheering on the team at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
The crowded hall at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
Young fans enjoyed the occasion at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
Fans at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson
Scotland fans Inverness fan zone
Hundreds of Inverness fans enjoyed Scotland’s game against Germany despite the loss. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson

More from Inverness

Seven-month-old Cameron at the Inverness fan zone with mum Donna and dad Craig. Image: Alberto Lejarraga
Is this Inverness's youngest Scotland fan? Baby among hundreds of supporters at fan zone
Iain Sutherland, William Gray and Neil McIntosh Munro are on the King's Birthday Honours list 2024
King's Birthday Honours: The 8 recipients from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands
Chi-Lik (Alex) Wan runs Cha Chaan Teng, the latest outlet to open in the Victorian Market food hall. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘It has definitely exceeded expectations’: The Victorian Market food hall is full, but will…
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…
Barron Taylor Street, Inverness.
American tourist's first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge
Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Belladrum 2024: Everything you need to know
There will be disruption at New Craigs Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Appointments cancelled and staff to be moved after Raac discovered in Inverness hospital buildings
Military man through and through, Arthur Petrie.
The man who made, and taught, history: Tributes for Falklands veteran, Para Arthur Petrie,…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hamill had loads of cannabis at his house admitted possession with intent to supply Picture shows; Michael Hamill. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Unpaid work for man who had kilo of cannabis
Ord House at Cradlehall Business Park
Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness