Inverness The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north Fans left at home took to Pinz in Elgin and the Inverness Ice Centre to cheer on Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener. Fans cheer as Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Jamie Ross June 14 2024, 10:27 pm June 14 2024, 10:27 pm Share The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6502964/the-best-pictures-as-scotland-fans-go-through-the-emotions-in-the-north/ Copy Link The Tartan Army was out in force tonight across the north as fans in Elgin and Inverness attended fanzones to show their support for Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener against Germany. There was good spirits on show throughout the evening with families packing out Pinz in Elgin and the Inverness Ice Centre which had been specially converted for the game. With flags waving and faces painted, it was a night to remember for those in attendance despite the loss as Scotland launched their campaign to progress from the group stages of a major tournament. Our photographer Jason Hedges was in Elgin for the action while reporter Alberto Molina watched the game in Inverness. Fans watch the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Hoping for the best, fans at Pinz cheer on Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans at the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Watching on as Scotland fall to defeat at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The official fan zone at Pinz, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Braving the rain, this fan cheers on his side in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A Scotland fan reacts to the game while at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans watch as Scotland fall to defeat at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Earlier in the evening, fans were in a celebratory mood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans react to the game at Pinz in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Cheers! Fans get ready to watch Scotland in action. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson High spirits before the game gets underway at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans pose for our photographer ahead of the game. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Youngsters play football ahead of watching it live. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson This group take in the atmosphere at Pinz. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Scotland fans give our photographer a cheer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A group cheer ahead of the game. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Cheers at kick-off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans cheer as Scotland get the game underway. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans in a celebratory mood before kick-off. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans look on as Scotland look to be headed towards defeat. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A fan reacts to Scotland conceding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Fans at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson Fans at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson Fans gather to watch the game at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson A young family take a picture at Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson Cheering on the team at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson The crowded hall at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson Young fans enjoyed the occasion at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson Fans at the Inverness Ice Centre fan zone. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson Hundreds of Inverness fans enjoyed Scotland’s game against Germany despite the loss. Image: Alberto Molina/DC Thomson