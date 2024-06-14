The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north

The Tartan Army was out in force tonight across the north as fans in Elgin and Inverness attended fanzones to show their support for Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

There was good spirits on show throughout the evening with families packing out Pinz in Elgin and the Inverness Ice Centre which had been specially converted for the game.

With flags waving and faces painted, it was a night to remember for those in attendance despite the loss as Scotland launched their campaign to progress from the group stages of a major tournament.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was in Elgin for the action while reporter Alberto Molina watched the game in Inverness.