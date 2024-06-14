Former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief made an OBE after ‘lifetime’ of work in the arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief made an OBE after ‘lifetime’ of work in the arts

Jane Spiers has spent more than 40 years as producer, festival director, event manager and cultural policy adviser.

Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen
Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, has received an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic: Kami Thomson.
By Neil Drysdale

The clues were there from the moment Granite Noir was launched in 2017; this was another brilliant idea from the little grey cells of Jane Spiers.

As a dynamic chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts from 2012 to 2022, the woman who has received an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List, was a tireless figure in creating new events and spreading her message that it didn’t matter whether it was theatre, opera, film, dance, music or festivals….everybody was invited to the party.

Under Ms Spiers’ leadership, APA delivered the £10m Music Hall redevelopment, introduced three new festivals to the city, Granite Noir, True North and Light the Blue, expanded and diversified work on all stages, deepened engagement with communities, and established Freshly Squeezed Productions to commission and produce work.

It was a mark of the impact she made in the role that, in 2019, APA was named Business of the Year at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Northern Star Awards – the first arts organisation to secure the prize – while she also became the first woman to be recognised with the Lifetime Achievement honour.

Yet she has always been less interested in trinkets and trophies than taking art in all its myriad forms to places where it has never gone before.

Jane’s joy at OBE in King’s Birthday Honours 2024

Jane Spiers outside HMT
Jane Spiers was a dynamic figure as chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.

In her current role as chairwoman of the National Theatre of Scotland, she said about the news of the OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours: “I’m still pinching myself. I feel so fortunate to have spent a lifetime working in the arts and now to be given an honour for doing something I love.

“I couldn’t accept it without acknowledging all the people along the way, back and front of house, who have played a part in my life, encouraged me, believed in me, given me chances and I couldn’t have asked for a more fulfilling and rewarding career.

“It’s an honour in itself to be part of the cultural community in Scotland, which is an amazing community of artists and creatives, storytellers, activists, entertainers, changemakers and placemakers.

“In my career, I have been driven by the power of artists as agents of change. And now, more than ever in these challenging times, artists and creatives are not a ‘nice to have’ [item], we are a ‘must have’ at the centre of a just society.

Jane Spiers at the newly-refurbished Music Hall
Jane Spiers at the newly-refurbished Music Hall in Aberdeen in 2018. Pic: Darrell Benns.

APA’s former chairman Craig Pike, spoke warmly of his colleague’s immense contribution when she departed stage left two years ago.

He said: “We have benefitted hugely from Jane’s vision, ambition, energy and passion in a role that she has made her own, with an outstanding level of dedication.

Jane is ‘inspirational’

“She has been an inspirational leader, never more in evidence than during the pandemic [when the curtain fell on arts venues], tirelessly advocating and fundraising to keep us solvent and safeguard jobs with the welfare of her work family in mind.”

Granite Noir Aberdeen
Jane Spiers, former chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, which organised Granite Noir.

At the moment, Ms Spiers is a trustee of the Glasshouse in Gateshead; of Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust; and of Peacock Visual Arts in Aberdeen.

And she was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters in 2021 by Robert Gordon University for her contribution to the arts.

 

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Let's go Scotland! Supplied by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Scotland fans pack out Aberdeen pubs and fan zone for Germany opener
Gerald Lobley with chess board.
Aberdeenshire man dubbed 'Scotland's King of Chess' made MBE
Ian Gatt, CBE, was born with the smell of the sea in his nostrils.
Inverurie's Ian Gatt 'humbled' as he's made a CBE for services to fishing
Ross Haggart will receive the King's Fire Service Medal and Rebecca Allen will be made BEM. Image: DC Thomson
King's Birthday Honours: The 15 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Passnegers cheers as their treated to a pipe solo en route to Munich. Image: Gully Singh.
Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany
Charlie Reid pictured with his arms folding leaning against his colourful takeaway van.
Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening
The video also captures the moment strangers stopped and rushed to help him at the roadside
VIDEO: Terrifying moment HGV driver has stroke behind the wheel on the A90
Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar?
Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots
Firefighters including one with an aerial attended the Rose Street Incident.
Firefighters secure loose chimneys in Aberdeen Street
A group put their backs into raising the Reaper's sail. All images: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing