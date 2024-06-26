E-bike scheme in Inverness suspended after being plagued by vandalism

Vandals have forced an e-bike hire scheme in Inverness to be suspended after putting almost all the cycles off the road.

The move was taken after a devastating spate of damage and thefts this week left just six of the 56 bikes serviceable.

The Hi-Bike scheme has been running for three years to encourage more people to cycle in the city and was due to be extended.

But it has been left temporarily unviable due to the destruction which has reached unprecedented levels this week.

More damage this week

Another nine bikes were damaged on Thursday evening, including seven at Culloden Library and two at Great Glen House.

It followed 11 being vandalised on Wednesday and others on two previous nights.

The bikes cost approximately £4,000, with cost of repairs or replacement now well over £120,000.

Hitrans, which operates Hi-Bikes in Inverness and Fort William, removed the remaining cycles and suspended the scheme while it considers its future.

Hitrans had already closed charging stations at Hilton Community Centre and Highland Council HQ which were among the targeted sites.

It is in talks with police and other bodies to try to improve security at the docking stations.

Police have also intervened after safety concerns were raised about youths riding the bikes with others in the front basket.

It is thought this is mimicking a scene from the 1980s film ET and promoted on social media.

Station among areas targeted by vandals

Inverness rail station has been a major vandalism hotspot.

Footage of large groups of youths involved in anti-social behaviour has been passed to British Transport Police.

Damage has also been caused to a bike at Inverness Campus.

Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair Campbell said: “It is hugely disappointing. There is no need for it.

“These bikes are provided for a purpose. You don’t mind kids using them if they are using them appropriately.

“If a passenger sitting in the basket falls off the bike it could be catastrophic.”

Another Inverness councillor Morvern Reid said: “We need people to be safe and respectful.”

Ranald Robertson, partnership director at Hitrans, said the vandalism and misuse of the bikes is “soul destroying”.

He said: “We’ve seen a real spike this year with a problem we have not seen before in Inverness.

“One of the suggestions is that some of the anti-social use of bikes might owe its origins to a TikTok fad where people try to recreate an ET-like moment.

“I would have thought that ET was so long ago that the TikTok generation would not have been troubled by it.”

Similar schemes hit by vandalism

Similar hire schemes in other areas have been hit by vandalism previously.

In 2022 “youth gangs” were blamed for destroying bikes in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

This year a bike sharing scheme in Cardiff was scrapped after thousands of bikes were stolen or vandalised.

Mr Robertson said the Inverness scheme is “absolutely” in jeopardy.

“Cardiff closed directly as a result of vandalism. Many bigger places and bigger schemes have found that it can spoil it for everyone.

“We’re taking a zero tolerance policy towards the misuse as some of our regular users of the scheme get very upset.”

The hire scheme was launched in 2021. Initially, 30 electric bikes were available at three docking stations for people aged over 16.

Four more stations have since been added and two more were about to join.

There are also eight docking hubs in Fort William. They remain operational.

Hitrans says the bikes are being well used and are popular with visitors and residents.

The scheme is also making a positive contribution to the region as a healthy, sustainable and affordable transport option.

Will there be punishments?

The bikes’ journeys are tracked and Hitrans says action will be taken against those found to have abused the system.

Mr Robertson added: “It is disappointing that a small minority of people are misusing the system.”

He said vandalism is reported tothe police and anyone reported for riding the bikes with others in the basket will have memberships suspended.

Police Scotland Inspector Emma Wright, based in Inverness, said: “The issue of illegal e-bikes and dangerous riding in the city centre was identified as a top road safety concern, with police receiving complaints directly from the public and other sources.

“In response to complaints, officers have carried out pro-active enforcement in the city.

“We all need to be responsible for each other’s safety, and that means cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, have to abide by the rules of the road.”

She urged anyone with information or concerns about potentially illegal e-bike use to speak to local officers.