Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Look inside as Bon Accord Crescent offices are transformed into luxury flats after million-pound project

The 200-year-old building was designed by legendary architect Archibald Simpson as homes.

By Isaac Buchan

A pair of 200-year-old townhouses designed by the “Architect of Aberdeen” Archibald Simpson will soon hit the market as luxury apartments following a million-pound facelift.

After several decades as offices, 1 and 2 Bon Accord Crescent have been converted back to their original purpose as housing – with a modern design and classic features.

The work was undertaken by Aberdeen property firm City Restoration Project (CRP), headed by brothers Dean and Darren Gowans.

Bon Accord Crescent. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
Luxurious modern open-plan kitchens are a feature in every apartment. Image: City Restoration Project.
Seven luxury apartments – including a top floor penthouse overlooking Bon Accord Terrace Garden – have been kitted out, with prices close to £400,000 on the higher end of the scale.

Iconic Crescent given a new lease on life

Designed in 1823 by the father of Aberdeen’s architecture, Archibald Simpson, the crescent is one of his most famous projects alongside Marischal College, the Music Hall and Union Street itself.

For many years it has been a predominantly commercial area, with lawyers and financial services lining the road.

1 and 2 Bon Accord Crescent was originally designed by the famed Archibald Simpson, and have now returned to their original use following decades as offices. Image: City Restoration Project
However, with the major downturn in commercial real estate due to the pandemic, more opportunities to return these buildings to their original purpose have arisen.

Now thanks to CRP, the Bon Accord Crescent apartments have undergone a major makeover to turn empty offices into a pair of fancy townhouses.

The new apartments combine classic details such as oversized period mouldings, ornate plaster and chevron-patterned oak floors with modern touches.

The apartments come in two, three or four bedroom flats, with prices reaching up to £400,000. Image: City Restoration Project
Another glimpse inside a plush property. Image: City Restoration Project
The flashy apartments have been designed to feature prominent aspects of Simpsons original work. Image: City Restoration Project.
Oversized period mouldings, like this fence feature, are prominent throughout the posh apartments. Image: City Restoration Project
Prices for the Bon Accord Crescent apartments start at £245,000 for the two-bedroom executive apartments.

The three-bedroom penthouse which spans both buildings is priced at £390,000.

The stylish apartments mix modern features with historic aspects in it's design. Image: City Restoration Project
The stunning marbled bathrooms are a feature throughout the building. Image: City Restoration Project.
Brothers wanted to ‘honour Simpson’s talent’ with Bon Accord Crescent Apartments

CRP bosses Dean and Darren have spent over a year transferring 1 and 2 Bon Accord Crescent into modern apartments.

They described the curved street as a “masterpiece”.

Brothers Darren (left) and Dean Gowans spearheaded the million pound revamp of the iconic Aberdeen Apartments. Image: City Restoration Project.
They added: “Archibald Simpson’s masterpiece at Bon Accord Crescent devised a new concept of living for Aberdeen at the time, creating a fine serene sweeping street which overlooks generous communal gardens.

“Throughout this project we have sought to honour Simpson’s talent and creative vision by re-imagining his original triumph and restoring the site to residential homes fit for the next 200 years.”

City chiefs praise project for ‘reinvigorating the heart of Aberdeen’

City chiefs have been full of praise for the overhaul after being given a private tour this week.

City bigwig Adrian Watson was full of praise for the revamp of Bon Accord Crescent. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Adrian Watson, chief executive at Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired has long said one of the most important routes to revitalising our city centre is to have more people living here.

“Projects such as this not only bring venerable and important buildings back to life but also help reinvigorate the heart of Aberdeen as place to not only work and visit, but also to live.

“It is a trend we welcome and would encourage.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce,  echoed this sentiment.

He added: “The future prosperity of Aberdeen city centre relies heavily on making it a brilliant place to live.

“City Restoration Project has an amazing track record of taking forgotten buildings in our city and transforming them into breathtaking homes befitting any major city.

“They are seizing the opportunities of a changing city centre and we are lucky to have them reimagining some of our most treasured buildings.”

You can find out more information on the Bon Accord Crescent website.

What do you think of the new Bon Accord Crescent flats? Let us know in our comments section below

