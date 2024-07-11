Firefighters tackle blaze for more than five hours at Inverness home

A major fire has devastated a domestic property on Tomatin Road in Inverness.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to the fire at 2.03am, and were still on the scene this morning.

Three appliances were in attendance, as well as a high-reach ALP. Police are also at the scene.

Fire crews put out blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in Inverness described the fire as a “police incident”.

She said: “We have been in attendance at a fire since 2.03am.

“The fire is within a domestic property. We have three appliances in attendance.

“We have used a hose reel jet at the scene.

“The stop sign came through at 7.13am, and crews remain at the scene.”

We have approached police for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

