Review: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz lived up to its name in Aberdeen

Wizard of Oz at HMT is without a doubt Aberdeen's musical of the year so far.
By Rebecca Buchan

For those of you keeping up with my theatre-going antics, you will no doubt be fed up with me talking about how I have been itching to review my childhood favourite films brought to life on stage.

I am aware it seems to be a common occurrence these days.

But I can’t help that Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming Ben Torrie seems to have hit the nail on the head this year with his lineup of spectacular shows he’s brought to tread the boards at HM Theatre.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will probably already know that this week’s touring production to hit the stage is none other than the absolute classic The Wizard of Oz.

And while I know the movie inside out, I must confess, even for the keen theatre spectator that I am, I have never been lucky enough to catch the performance on stage – until now.

I had high hopes going in given the stars were Strictly Judge Craig Revel Horwood as the Wicked Witch and Scottish entertainer Allan Stewart as The Wizard of Oz.

Craig Revel Horwood stars as the Wicked Witch of the West. Image: APA.

And for the first 12 minutes, I would have sworn it was the best thing I had ever seen on stage.

For fans of the movie, the production is so aligned. The score is almost identical as well as the script. Ruby slippers, flying monkeys, poppy fields and yellow brick roads all make their appearance.

And if it were not for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s influence I would have argued this would have carried on throughout.

However the second the tornado hits and Dorothy is whisked away to the magical land of Oz, the vibe turns.

Until this point, the acting was close to the best I have ever seen on stage, the vocals of Aviva Tulley, as Dorothy, some of the best I have ever heard, and the overall production values blew me away almost as far as the tornado blew the farmhouse.

Aviva Tulley, as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz

For me, the use of projection was incredibly effective and clever and the puppeteering behind Toto was beautiful.

And I was reduced to tears minutes in, during Tulley’s rendition of Over the Rainbow.

While the show by no means takes a dive off a cliff as soon as it enters Munchkin Land, Revel Horwood’s interpretation of my favourite character was somewhat lacking.

I found this particularly interesting as in the scenes before where he played Ms Gulch, I found him exceptional.

But the second he adorned the green face paint I wasn’t sure whether I was watching a pantomime villain, the panto dame or the finalist in Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Craig Revel Horwood is playing the Wicked Witch of the West. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

None of these things, of course, are bad, and I am sure the children will love him, but for me while the rest of the show was an 11 out of 10, he was more like a se-ven.

It was interesting to see him perform, as it was clear he’s a talented actor as well as a dancer and there is no disputing that.

But the comic element he brought to the Wicked Witch, somehow trivialised the storyline to me, which isn’t necessarily his fault if it’s the way it’s been scripted.

In my opinion, classic Lloyd Webber.

I want my green-faced hag to be scary, not funny, I was terrified of her as a kid.

And don’t even get me started on the purple fedora instead of the traditional pointy witches’ hat.

But please don’t let that put you off. Some of the more modern elements and interpretations do work extremely well.

An extra special mention has to go to the three supporting heroes in the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow who were all out of this world.

Nic Greenshields is about the closest thing you’ll ever get, in my opinion, to seeing the original actor Bert Lahr, in real life he was that good.

The audience at HMT clearly agreed with this sentiment as the packed auditorium were on their feet for a standing ovation at the end.

And despite my reservations, Revel Horwood received the second biggest cheer of the night, after Tulley.

All in all a production firmly worth seeing with hearts, smarts and courage.

The production is on until Saturday July 13. You can buy your tickets here.

Conversation