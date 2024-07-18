‘They broke the door in two’: Inverness food van raided two weeks after opening

A new Inverness food business was broken into last night.

The Falafel Shop, a newly established food truck at the Highland Food and Drink Trail on Bishops Road, had his door smashed in two in the early morning of Wednesday, July 18.

Owner Yaman Sarsar was awakened by the knocks of police officers at his home around 3:30am.

He said: “They told me that my van had been broken into.

“I went to see the damage straight away and saw the door broken in two halves.”

The incident comes just days after several cars were vandalised in Inverness city centre.

Falafel Shop Inverness vandalised overnight

Mr Sarsar, who opened The Falafel Shop two weeks ago, explained that vandals broke the van’s ventilation window too.

They also opened the fridge and threw food all over the floor.

He said: I don’t think they wanted to steal money because they didn’t touch the till.

“They threw things from the fridge to the floor and made a mess.”

The Syria-born businessman, who moved to Inverness five years ago, admitted it will be hard to catch who did it as there is no CCTV in the area.

Owner hopeful for business’ future

Mr Sarsar explained that he has hopes for the future of his business as he has been getting “very good feedback” from his first customers.

The family man is no stranger to hard work, as he opens his new shop four days a week while still working as a taxi driver on the weekends to provide for his wife and two children.

The Falafel Shop is open on Mondays outside Daws Bar, in the Hilton area, and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Bishops Road, next to the cathedral.

Yaman made a call for locals to visit his truck and try his food.

He told The P&J he recommends the falafel wrap for vegetarians while the chicken shish kebab is his personal favourite.

Police have been contacted for comment.