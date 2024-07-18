‘They broke the door in two’: Inverness food van raided two weeks after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘They broke the door in two’: Inverness food van raided two weeks after opening

The Falafel Shop was broken into by vandals.

By Alberto Lejarraga
vandalised food truck
The door of The Falafel Shop was smashed in two overnight. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A new Inverness food business was broken into last night.

The Falafel Shop, a newly established food truck at the Highland Food and Drink Trail on Bishops Road, had his door smashed in two in the early morning of Wednesday, July 18.

Owner Yaman Sarsar was awakened by the knocks of police officers at his home around 3:30am.

He said: “They told me that my van had been broken into.

“I went to see the damage straight away and saw the door broken in two halves.”

The incident comes just days after several cars were vandalised in Inverness city centre.

Owner Yaman Sarsar at The Falafel Shop.
Yaman Sarsar is hopeful for his new business despite the vandalism attack. Image:  Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Falafel Shop Inverness vandalised overnight

Mr Sarsar, who opened The Falafel Shop two weeks ago, explained that vandals broke the van’s ventilation window too.

They also opened the fridge and threw food all over the floor.

Door of Inverness food truck The Falafel Shop damaged during the theft.
The door of The Falafel Shop food truck was damaged. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Broken ventilation window at the Inverness food truck.
The ventilation window was also broken. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He said: I don’t think they wanted to steal money because they didn’t touch the till.

“They threw things from the fridge to the floor and made a mess.”

The Syria-born businessman, who moved to Inverness five years ago, admitted it will be hard to catch who did it as there is no CCTV in the area.

Owner hopeful for business’ future

Mr Sarsar explained that he has hopes for the future of his business as he has been getting “very good feedback” from his first customers.

The family man is no stranger to hard work, as he opens his new shop four days a week while still working as a taxi driver on the weekends to provide for his wife and two children.

The Falafel Shop, Inverness.
The Falafel Shop was set up on Bishops Road less than two weeks ago. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Falafel Shop is open on Mondays outside Daws Bar, in the Hilton area, and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Bishops Road, next to the cathedral.

Yaman made a call for locals to visit his truck and try his food.

He told The P&J he recommends the falafel wrap for vegetarians while the chicken shish kebab is his personal favourite.

Police have been contacted for comment.

