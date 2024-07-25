‘He loves being with me’: Inverness taxi driver gets special licence to take 14-year-old chihuaha Benji to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘He loves being with me’: Inverness taxi driver gets special licence to take 14-year-old chihuaha Benji to work

The council came back to Michelle within days when she asked permission for her beloved pet to ride along with her in her taxi.

Michelle, pictures with dark hair and sunglasses on her head, next to her dog Benji in her taxi.
Michelle says customers have been very supportive. Image: Inverness Taxis
By Michelle Henderson

An Inverness taxi driver has found herself a new driving companion in the form of her chihuahua, Benji.

Michelle Chesterfield, a driver for Inverness Taxis, is now taking her 14-year-old dog along with her to work following the death of two of her three pets.

Both Michelle and Benji were left devastated when chihuahua’s Tootie and Minnie died just weeks apart from silent heart disease.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Michelle said: “Benji has got heart disease and he’s been on medication for about eight months now, but the other two didn’t have any signs of it.

“One morning Tootie started coughing. I took her to the vet and she died, and then within two to three weeks Minnie had the same.

“Minnie was the same weight as a wee bag of sugar. She was tiny, around 1.8kg.”

Inverness taxi driver would constantly worry at work

Benji – who suffers from separation anxiety – was particularly left distressed.

The pooch would not eat until his owner returned home, and is also taking four medications three times a day to prolong his life.

To prevent making numerous trips home each day, and to avoid being constantly worried while at work, Michelle approached Inverness Taxis and Highland Council to obtain approval to take Benji to work.

“Every time I went to go out the door in the morning, he would run to the door and start crying,” she said.

“I thought, ‘I can’t leave him’ so that’s when I applied.”

Three chihuahua's Benji, Tootie and Minnie sitting on pillows.
Benji is pictured alongside Tootie and Minnie. Image: Inverness Taxis

To her amazement, the council came back within days giving her the green light.

Michelle says she is delighted to have Benji by her side in his final days.

“I can’t believe it,” Michelle said.

“I knew my work would let me because Gavin from Inverness Taxis is a good boss. All the team in the office are so nice.

“I’m probably the only taxi driver in Scotland that has got a dog. I’ve never heard of it before.

“Now we can go for a walk on the islands and potter about, and he’s now eating more.”

Inverness customers love paw-some passenger

Inverness Taxis announced on its Facebook page that Michelle would now be taking Benji along for rides, with customers saying they thought it was a brilliant move.

Michelle also said that she spoke to her regular customers to update them on her plans, and that they were all very supportive.

She says she is “overwhelmed” by the reaction.

“I’m so happy and overwhelmed with everybody’s lovely comments. If anybody wants to see Benji, they can book with Inverness Taxis,” she added.

Taxi sign on the top of a cab in Inverness, follwoing one woman being banned for racism.
Customers are delighted to see Benji on board. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“A few people have said to me they will phone and ask for me again because they want to see Benji. The kids adore him and he just loves everybody.

“I’m just glad that I’ve got the opportunity to take him with me and have his last days with me. He could go next month or in six months – you just don’t know how long he’s got.

“He loves people and he loves the car. He just loves being with me all the time.

“He’s a sweet little boy.”

More from Inverness

Inverness Justice Centre
Former Highland girls football coach goes on trial accused of raping teen
Tourists explore Inverness after their cruise docks in at Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Jail for thug who stomped victim's head leaving shoe print on their face
Ross MacGillivray died at a property in Inverness in November 2023. Image: DC Thomson.
Third person charged in connection with Ross MacGillivray murder in Inverness
Staff at Carpetright stores will be made redundant.
Carpetright shops in Aberdeen and Elgin to shut as firm collapses
Scott McBride and his wife run the Inverness Trophy Centre which was set up by his father in 1972, Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Trophy Centre: how a family firm tackles changing customer needs and city centre…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Double-the-limit Inverness drink-driver spotted 'veering' in road
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative Picture shows; Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Murderer who stole £120,000 from mother-in-law avoids jail
Inverness Sheriff Court
Driver who failed to stop for police had no insurance
Inverness Justice Centre
Teenager guilty of weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn
Crowds watch the Northern Meeting Games in 1926. Image Am Baile / High Life Highland
Sports days, tattoos, piping or pop concerts: What are your memories of the Northern…