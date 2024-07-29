Inverness support worker ‘made racist gesture’ on TikTok livestream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness support worker ‘made racist gesture’ on TikTok livestream

Louise Brannigan was caring for a client at the time of the incident.

By Ross Hempseed
Louise Brannigan made a 'racist gesture' while using TikTok at her work. Image: Shutterstock.
Louise Brannigan made a 'racist gesture' while using TikTok at her work. Image: Shutterstock.

An Inverness support worker has been slapped with a warning after making a racist gesture while live streaming on TikTok on the job.

Louise Brannigan worked as a support worker in Inverness for Thera at the time of the incident on December 30, 2023.

An investigation was launched by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) into Ms Brannigan’s conduct.

It is alleged that while attending to a service user in their home, she live-streamed on TikTok without their permission or consent.

The report states: “Whilst participating in the live stream on TikTok at allegation one, use your fingers to pull your eyelids horizontally and say ‘let’s go Chinese style’ or words to that effect.”

It was also alleged this behaviour had a “racial motivation”.

The SSSC panel concluded that Ms Brannigan’s fitness to practice was impaired and she was slapped with a two-year warning on her file.

Ms Brannigan made a ‘racist gesture’ while on the job

Justifying the decision, the report read: “As a social service worker, you are expected to behave in a responsible way and not to demonstrate behaviour which would be offensive, or cause upset to individuals.

“You have made a racist gesture while participating in a live stream on TikTok, which was likely to have caused offence to members of the public, and in particular people of Chinese ethnicity.”

The panel also found the behaviour pointed to an underlying issue regarding values and Ms Brannigan failed to demonstrate insight or remorse.

In addition to the warning, the SSSC has required Ms Brannigan to revisit industry codes of practice.

Concerns were raised that Ms Brannigan’s behaviour showed “disregard for the Codes” and that it was while caring for a service user.

However, the fact Ms Brannigan fully cooperated with the investigation and her behaviour did not directly harm the service user, were looked on favourably by the SSSC.

A Thera spokesperson said: “We were alerted to the incident in early January. The person was suspended the following day.

“We held a disciplinary hearing and dismissed the person.

“We expect our staff to uphold public trust and confidence as a social care employee and do not tolerate conduct which breaches the Scottish Social Services Codes of Practice.”

Conversation