Inverness support worker ‘made racist gesture’ on TikTok livestream

An Inverness support worker has been slapped with a warning after making a racist gesture while live streaming on TikTok on the job.

Louise Brannigan worked as a support worker in Inverness for Thera at the time of the incident on December 30, 2023.

An investigation was launched by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) into Ms Brannigan’s conduct.

It is alleged that while attending to a service user in their home, she live-streamed on TikTok without their permission or consent.

The report states: “Whilst participating in the live stream on TikTok at allegation one, use your fingers to pull your eyelids horizontally and say ‘let’s go Chinese style’ or words to that effect.”

It was also alleged this behaviour had a “racial motivation”.

The SSSC panel concluded that Ms Brannigan’s fitness to practice was impaired and she was slapped with a two-year warning on her file.

Ms Brannigan made a ‘racist gesture’ while on the job

Justifying the decision, the report read: “As a social service worker, you are expected to behave in a responsible way and not to demonstrate behaviour which would be offensive, or cause upset to individuals.

“You have made a racist gesture while participating in a live stream on TikTok, which was likely to have caused offence to members of the public, and in particular people of Chinese ethnicity.”

The panel also found the behaviour pointed to an underlying issue regarding values and Ms Brannigan failed to demonstrate insight or remorse.

In addition to the warning, the SSSC has required Ms Brannigan to revisit industry codes of practice.

Concerns were raised that Ms Brannigan’s behaviour showed “disregard for the Codes” and that it was while caring for a service user.

However, the fact Ms Brannigan fully cooperated with the investigation and her behaviour did not directly harm the service user, were looked on favourably by the SSSC.

A Thera spokesperson said: “We were alerted to the incident in early January. The person was suspended the following day.

“We held a disciplinary hearing and dismissed the person.

“We expect our staff to uphold public trust and confidence as a social care employee and do not tolerate conduct which breaches the Scottish Social Services Codes of Practice.”