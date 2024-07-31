Inverness carer struck off after using mobile phone instead of helping residents in need

An Inverness care worker has been struck off following criminal convictions for wilful fire-raising and theft while also neglecting people in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation into Jade Vint and her conduct whilst employed as a care worker in the Highland capital.

According to a report issued by the SSSC, Ms Vint’s behaviour had impeded her work.

The location she worked has not been disclosed.

The report stated that between September 2016 and July 2017, while working as a care assistant, Ms Vint left a resident in bed soaked in their own urine.

Allegations also included falsifying care records, lying to colleagues, and using a mobile phone while failing to attend to buzzer calls from several residents in her care.

Ms Vint was also subject to several trips to the court during her time registered with the SSSC.

The report stated: “On or around 3 February 2018, you did misappropriate two bottles of Buckfast wine from Barneyâ€™s store, Inverness.

“Punch a member of staff from Barneyâ€™s Store, Inverness, in the face when they pursued you and removed the Buckfast wine.”

Jade Vint convicted of theft and wilful fire-raising

It went on to state: “On 8 November 2022 at Inverness Sheriff Court, you were convicted of theft in that on 24 October 2022 at Tesco Supermarket, Inshes Retail Park, Inverness, IV2 3TW you did steal a quantity of alcohol and food products and you did commit this offence whilst on bail.”

Finally: “On 10 October 2023 at Inverness Sheriff Court you were convicted of wilful fire-raising in that on 22 August 2021 at [information redacted] wilfully set fire to shoes, aerosol cans, clothing and other household items by igniting white spirit or other accelerant and the fire took effect thereon and as a result the fire spread to the walls and ceiling of said property and you did commit this offence while on bail.”

The SSSC panel imposed an immediate removal order, striking Ms Vint from the register.

Concerning her actions while on the job, the SSSC made clear she had breached her position of trust and acted dishonestly.

In justifying the decision, the panel explained Ms Vint had shown “no insight or remorse” and demonstrated “serious underlying attitudinal and values issues which are not easily remedied.”