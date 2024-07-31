Inverness carer struck off after using mobile phone instead of helping residents in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness carer struck off after using mobile phone instead of helping residents in need

Jade Vint was also convicted of theft and fire-raising offences in addition to neglecting the people in her care.

By Ross Hempseed
Jade Vint was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court after stealing alcohol and food from Tesco Inshes store. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Jade Vint was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court after stealing alcohol and food from Tesco Inshes store. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.

An Inverness care worker has been struck off following criminal convictions for wilful fire-raising and theft while also neglecting people in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation into Jade Vint and her conduct whilst employed as a care worker in the Highland capital.

According to a report issued by the SSSC, Ms Vint’s behaviour had impeded her work.

The location she worked has not been disclosed.

The report stated that between September 2016 and July 2017, while working as a care assistant, Ms Vint left a resident in bed soaked in their own urine.

Allegations also included falsifying care records, lying to colleagues, and using a mobile phone while failing to attend to buzzer calls from several residents in her care.

Ms Vint was also subject to several trips to the court during her time registered with the SSSC.

The report stated: “On or around 3 February 2018, you did misappropriate two bottles of Buckfast wine from Barneyâ€™s store, Inverness.

“Punch a member of staff from Barneyâ€™s Store, Inverness, in the face when they pursued you and removed the Buckfast wine.”

Jade Vint convicted of theft and wilful fire-raising

It went on to state: “On 8 November 2022 at Inverness Sheriff Court, you were convicted of theft in that on 24 October 2022 at Tesco Supermarket, Inshes Retail Park, Inverness, IV2 3TW you did steal a quantity of alcohol and food products and you did commit this offence whilst on bail.”

Inverness Sheriff Court.
The Inverness Justice Centre. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Finally: “On 10 October 2023 at Inverness Sheriff Court you were convicted of wilful fire-raising in that on 22 August 2021 at [information redacted] wilfully set fire to shoes, aerosol cans, clothing and other household items by igniting white spirit or other accelerant and the fire took effect thereon and as a result the fire spread to the walls and ceiling of said property and you did commit this offence while on bail.”

The SSSC panel imposed an immediate removal order, striking Ms Vint from the register.

Concerning her actions while on the job, the SSSC made clear she had breached her position of trust and acted dishonestly.

In justifying the decision, the panel explained Ms Vint had shown “no insight or remorse” and demonstrated “serious underlying attitudinal and values issues which are not easily remedied.”

More from Inverness

CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labourer has no memory of torching cararvan in act of revenge
Inverness Justice Centre.
Inverness teen caught with picture of baby girl being abused said 'it's no big…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024 Picture shows; Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man admits gun threats during Inverness police stand-off
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness Picture shows; Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl
JP and Karen Saint, the co-owners of Hou Hou Mei in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
Hou Hou Mei: How Inverness's new Asian restaurant has beaten the Tomnahurich Street 'curse'
Poundstretcher, Aberdeen.
Budget retailer to hold 'mega weekend event' giveaway at Aberdeen, Highlands, Moray and Orkney…
Inverness Justice Centre
Former Inverness football coach had sex with 15-year-old but it wasn't rape, jury told
Louise Brannigan made a 'racist gesture' while using TikTok at her work. Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness support worker 'made racist gesture' on TikTok livestream
Vandals caused around Â£100,000 of damage to the electric bikes
Vandal-hit e-bike scheme in Inverness to restart after Â£100,000 of damage repairs
Craig Dunain Duck Pond
Man's body found at Inverness beauty spot