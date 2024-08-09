‘We are all really proud of her’: Home crowd cheers on Inverness athlete Megan Keith in Paris Olympic final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are all really proud of her’: Home crowd cheers on Inverness athlete Megan Keith in Paris Olympic final

The 22-year-old competed in the women's final 10,000m race on Friday.

By Michelle Henderson
Crowds cheering at a watch party in Inverness with a maroon and gold/ yellow colour scheme.
Crowds turned out to cheer Megan Keith on as she made history for her hometown at the Paris Olympics. Image: Jasperimage.

Inverness athletes shared their pride in running mate Megan Keith for her resilience after watching her compete at the Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old reached the final of the women’s 10,000m race at the Stade de France in Paris.

Following a strong start, the Highland athlete came across the line in 23rd place in a time of 33 minutes 19 seconds.

Despite missing out on being crowned Olympic champion, Megan has made history by becoming the first athlete from her home running group Inverness Harriers to compete at the Olympics.

The 22-year-old athlete, who studies sports science at the University of Edinburgh, was among the world’s top hopefuls competing for the coveted gold medal – including fellow Team GB teammate Eilish McColgan.

An emotional Megan Keith pictured with fellow Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan at the end of the women’s 10,000m final at the Paris Olympics. Image: PA

It marks her first appearance at an Olympic outing.

She secured her spot on the squad at the British 10,000 metre trials in May, less than 12 months after winning bronze at the European Championship in Rome in June 2023 before claiming the title of British champion and winning under-23 Cross Country gold in December.

Megan and Eilish lined up at the start line in front of the arena’s 80,000-strong crowd.

Meanwhile, 883 miles away in Inverness, a home crowd gathered to cheer Megan across the finishing line.

Fellow athletes gather to cheer on Megan at Olympics

Members of her home club Inverness Harriers organised a watch party at Fairways Golf Centre and Restaurant to celebrate the historic moment.

Members of the athletics club, parents and siblings dressed in their club colours of maroon and gold to cheer Megan on.

Youngsters dressed in Maroon and yellow cheering on Megan Keith at the Olympics.
The youngest attendees waved their Olympic flags and cheered Megan on throughout the race, chanting, “Come on Megan, let’s go.” Image: Jasperimage.

As Megan appeared on screen, the room erupted into cheers and applause and she fought her way around the track.

Chants of “Come on Megan, let’s go” rang out throughout the race as youngsters waved their Olympic flags in support.

Crossing the finish line, Megan was beaming through tears as she hugged Eilish, as her Inverness supporters burst into rapturous applause.

Megan overcomes injury to compete at the Olympics

Charles Bannerman, a life member and the longest-serving member of the club, admits the race was no easy feat for Megan having sustained an injury in the run-up to the Olympics.

Speaking to The Press and Journal after the race, he said: “She has been struggling with an ankle problem for a couple of months, but that has got to be offset, many many times, by the intense pride of 100 odd people here tonight.

“This was a great moment for Inverness Harriers and a great moment for athletics in the north to have the north of Scotland’s first athletics Olympian. It’s been a fantastic night.”

He added: “It means a huge amount. We have been through various levels of competition, including the Commonwealth Games, European Championships, and World Championships with various athletes, but this is the first Olympian.

Two women standing below bunting and waving Olympic flags.
The crowd was glued to the screen as the women’s 10,000m race for underway. Image: Jasperimage.

“She’s put a vast amount of effort in. She was a relative newcomer to athletics although she comes from an athletic family. Megan was really around the age of 16 to 17 before she started doing anything nationally, never mind internationally.

“The amount of commitment has been huge, not only by herself but by her coach Ross Cairns and her support team.

“It is been a great journey, not only for Megan but for everybody at the club.”

Chris Dryden, a coach for Inverness Harriers added: “I think she was incredibly brave to finish. Obviously, she was having some difficulties on the night but she was still in an Olympic final. I’ve seen her saying, “I’ve still finished” and that’s what it’s all about.

“We tell everyone to be resilient and keep going so I think ‘ She’s only going on to do more great things, I’m sure of that.”

‘She’s an inspiration’

Attendees described Megan as a “role model” to younger athletes, aspiring for great success.

Mairi Ross Duncanson, 46, said her daughters Emily Duncanson, 12, and Olivia Duncanson, 10, look up to Megan in the hope of reaching her level of success.

She said: “She’s incredible. Both our girls are in Inverness Harriers. She’s an inspiration.

“She’s a role model for them. We are very proud of her. It’s a moment in history.”

A square white cake with Good luck Megan on the front, the olympic rings and a picture of Megan holding a union jack flag.
A special cake was made for watch party in Inverness to celebrate Megan’As success. Image: Jasperimage.

Claire McGroarty, 55 from Inverness added: “My daughter has run for the Harriers since Under 11’s and she’s always been a sprinter. It was through word of mouth I heard about Megan and suddenly as she got bigger and stronger, I watched her train.

“I saw the strength in her grow more and more and the community spirit around her.

“It’s lovely for all these young ones to have someone to look up to. When they are in training, they see her. She is going to be one to watch.

“We have got a girl who has grown up in Inverness, run for Inverness Harriers and now she’s an Olympic runner. It’s outstanding.”

Conversation