‘We are all really proud of her’: Home crowd cheers on Inverness athlete Megan Keith in Paris Olympic final

Inverness athletes shared their pride in running mate Megan Keith for her resilience after watching her compete at the Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old reached the final of the women’s 10,000m race at the Stade de France in Paris.

Following a strong start, the Highland athlete came across the line in 23rd place in a time of 33 minutes 19 seconds.

Despite missing out on being crowned Olympic champion, Megan has made history by becoming the first athlete from her home running group Inverness Harriers to compete at the Olympics.

The 22-year-old athlete, who studies sports science at the University of Edinburgh, was among the world’s top hopefuls competing for the coveted gold medal – including fellow Team GB teammate Eilish McColgan.

It marks her first appearance at an Olympic outing.

She secured her spot on the squad at the British 10,000 metre trials in May, less than 12 months after winning bronze at the European Championship in Rome in June 2023 before claiming the title of British champion and winning under-23 Cross Country gold in December.

Megan and Eilish lined up at the start line in front of the arena’s 80,000-strong crowd.

Meanwhile, 883 miles away in Inverness, a home crowd gathered to cheer Megan across the finishing line.

Fellow athletes gather to cheer on Megan at Olympics

Members of her home club Inverness Harriers organised a watch party at Fairways Golf Centre and Restaurant to celebrate the historic moment.

Members of the athletics club, parents and siblings dressed in their club colours of maroon and gold to cheer Megan on.

As Megan appeared on screen, the room erupted into cheers and applause and she fought her way around the track.

Chants of “Come on Megan, let’s go” rang out throughout the race as youngsters waved their Olympic flags in support.

Crossing the finish line, Megan was beaming through tears as she hugged Eilish, as her Inverness supporters burst into rapturous applause.

Megan overcomes injury to compete at the Olympics

Charles Bannerman, a life member and the longest-serving member of the club, admits the race was no easy feat for Megan having sustained an injury in the run-up to the Olympics.

Speaking to The Press and Journal after the race, he said: “She has been struggling with an ankle problem for a couple of months, but that has got to be offset, many many times, by the intense pride of 100 odd people here tonight.

“This was a great moment for Inverness Harriers and a great moment for athletics in the north to have the north of Scotland’s first athletics Olympian. It’s been a fantastic night.”

He added: “It means a huge amount. We have been through various levels of competition, including the Commonwealth Games, European Championships, and World Championships with various athletes, but this is the first Olympian.

“She’s put a vast amount of effort in. She was a relative newcomer to athletics although she comes from an athletic family. Megan was really around the age of 16 to 17 before she started doing anything nationally, never mind internationally.

“The amount of commitment has been huge, not only by herself but by her coach Ross Cairns and her support team.

“It is been a great journey, not only for Megan but for everybody at the club.”

Chris Dryden, a coach for Inverness Harriers added: “I think she was incredibly brave to finish. Obviously, she was having some difficulties on the night but she was still in an Olympic final. I’ve seen her saying, “I’ve still finished” and that’s what it’s all about.

“We tell everyone to be resilient and keep going so I think ‘ She’s only going on to do more great things, I’m sure of that.”

‘She’s an inspiration’

Attendees described Megan as a “role model” to younger athletes, aspiring for great success.

Mairi Ross Duncanson, 46, said her daughters Emily Duncanson, 12, and Olivia Duncanson, 10, look up to Megan in the hope of reaching her level of success.

She said: “She’s incredible. Both our girls are in Inverness Harriers. She’s an inspiration.

“She’s a role model for them. We are very proud of her. It’s a moment in history.”

Claire McGroarty, 55 from Inverness added: “My daughter has run for the Harriers since Under 11’s and she’s always been a sprinter. It was through word of mouth I heard about Megan and suddenly as she got bigger and stronger, I watched her train.

“I saw the strength in her grow more and more and the community spirit around her.

“It’s lovely for all these young ones to have someone to look up to. When they are in training, they see her. She is going to be one to watch.

“We have got a girl who has grown up in Inverness, run for Inverness Harriers and now she’s an Olympic runner. It’s outstanding.”